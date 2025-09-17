UK Businesses Show Growing Curiosity About AI, Yet Adoption Remains at Just 2%

Fresh figures reveal a significant gap between rising interest in artificial intelligence and its actual use within UK firms. The UK Business Data Survey 2024 found that only 2% of businesses working with digitised data currently apply it to AI or automated decision-making, with uptake climbing only modestly to 12% among larger organisations.

At the same time, online search activity demonstrates soaring public interest. Google data shows searches for “AI automation” have risen by 116% year-on-year, while “AI business automation” has surged by 600%. This indicates that although businesses are exploring the subject, many are failing to progress beyond the research stage to implementation.

“We see a real gap between intent and implementation. Leaders are clearly searching for answers on how to use AI, but without practical routes to adoption many never get beyond curiosity. That’s where the industry needs to step up – making AI accessible, not intimidating,” said Nikhil Seghal, CEO of Neo Agent, which specialises in AI automation for Managed Service Providers (MSPs).

Rising Costs and Manual IT The slow pace of adoption comes at a time when UK businesses face rising costs, IT skills shortages, and increasing pressure to deliver reliable support. Manual IT processes – including ticket triage, user account creation and invoicing – continue to consume time and money, creating inefficiency not just for individual firms but across the wider economy. Tangible Benefits of AI Automation Where AI automation has been applied, the benefits are measurable. Case study evidence from MSPs working with Neo Agent includes:

87% faster user creation, freeing up staff for higher-value work.

70% reduction in invoicing errors, improving accuracy and client trust.

Annual financial savings of more than £32,000.

100% ticket triage coverage, ensuring faster customer response times.

“The UK is stuck at 2% adoption in AI automation – yet the benefits are clear. AI doesn’t just save money, it changes how IT teams operate day to day,” added Seghal.