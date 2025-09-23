TuTeck Strengthens Data and AI Capabilities Through Alliance with AICA

TuTeck Technologies, the global consultancy with expertise in Data, AI, and Cloud solutions, has announced an expansion of its service offering via a strategic partnership with AICA Data International Ltd (AICA). AICA is widely recognised for its leadership in product and MRO data cleansing, enrichment, and classification.

By working together, the two organisations aim to provide scalable, AI-driven solutions that will transform how enterprises manage their product and service data across a range of industries.

The Importance of Data Accuracy

For businesses in sectors including industrial and mining MRO, retail and distribution, and manufacturing, the ability to rely on accurate product and service data is critical for efficient procurement, supply chain operations, and meeting compliance requirements. However, many companies still struggle with issues such as inconsistent formats, incomplete information, and duplicated entries.

Through this partnership, TuTeck will integrate AICA’s Agentic AI classification platform into its service offerings, enabling clients to:

Cleanse, enrich, and classify large product and MRO catalogues at speed and scale.

Apply global taxonomies including UNSPSC, GS1 GPC, and ETIM.

Achieve over 90% classification accuracy, with optional expert QA for critical records.

Seamlessly integrate via API or batch processing for ERP, PIM, and procurement systems.

A Landmark Pilot Project



The partnership is already underway with a major technology client, where TuTeck is delivering AICA-powered data cleansing and enrichment as part of a broader digital transformation programme. Early results demonstrate delivery in weeks rather than months, paving the way for expansion into new industries.

Two-Way Value for Clients

The collaboration brings unique advantages to both organisations and, more importantly, to their clients:

For TuTeck – A differentiated service offering that adds recurring “data hygiene” capabilities to their portfolio, ensuring long-term value in system integration and digital transformation projects.

– A differentiated service offering that adds recurring “data hygiene” capabilities to their portfolio, ensuring long-term value in system integration and digital transformation projects. For AICA – Delivery scale and co-development opportunities with TuTeck’s engineering expertise, enabling joint accelerators that can be deployed across client ecosystems.

– Delivery scale and co-development opportunities with TuTeck’s engineering expertise, enabling joint accelerators that can be deployed across client ecosystems. For Clients – A combined solution that marries TuTeck’s ISO-certified implementation expertise with AICA’s domain-specific AI, ensuring both smooth system rollouts and clean, structured data.

Words from Samantak Panda, CEO of TuTeck Technologies



“Our partnership with AICA is a pivotal step in our mission to deliver comprehensive data and AI solutions. We understand that clean, accurate data is the foundation of every successful digital transformation. By integrating AICA’s Agentic AI platform, we can now offer our clients a scalable and highly accurate solution to a long-standing challenge. This collaboration allows us to deliver tangible ROI faster, ensuring our clients not only get a new system but a truly transformed, data-driven business.”



Words from Isak Marais, CEO of AICA



“We are excited to strengthen our partnership with TuTeck, a consultancy that shares our vision of driving efficiency and innovation through data. AICA’s Agentic AI platform was built to handle the scale and complexity of product and MRO data, but true transformation happens when that technology is combined with strong implementation expertise. TuTeck brings exactly that, and together, we can help enterprises unlock visibility, reduce costs, and accelerate ROI across their data-driven initiatives.”

About TuTeck Technologies

TuTeck Technologies is a global consultancy with operations in the UK, India, and the US. Specialising in Data, AI, and Cloud delivery, TuTeck helps enterprises design, implement, and scale digital transformation strategies. As an ISO-certified organisation, TuTeck is trusted by clients worldwide to deliver quality, compliance, and innovation in technology integration.