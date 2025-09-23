TuTeck Strengthens Data and AI Capabilities Through Alliance with AICA

TuTeck Technologies, the global consultancy with expertise in Data, AI, and Cloud solutions, has announced an expansion of its service offering via a strategic partnership with AICA Data International Ltd (AICA). AICA is widely recognised for its leadership in product and MRO data cleansing, enrichment, and classification.
By working together, the two organisations aim to provide scalable, AI-driven solutions that will transform how enterprises manage their product and service data across a range of industries.
The Importance of Data Accuracy
For businesses in sectors including industrial and mining MRO, retail and distribution, and manufacturing, the ability to rely on accurate product and service data is critical for efficient procurement, supply chain operations, and meeting compliance requirements. However, many companies still struggle with issues such as inconsistent formats, incomplete information, and duplicated entries.
- Cleanse, enrich, and classify large product and MRO catalogues at speed and scale.
- Apply global taxonomies including UNSPSC, GS1 GPC, and ETIM.
- Achieve over 90% classification accuracy, with optional expert QA for critical records.
- Seamlessly integrate via API or batch processing for ERP, PIM, and procurement systems.
The partnership is already underway with a major technology client, where TuTeck is delivering AICA-powered data cleansing and enrichment as part of a broader digital transformation programme. Early results demonstrate delivery in weeks rather than months, paving the way for expansion into new industries.
- For TuTeck – A differentiated service offering that adds recurring “data hygiene” capabilities to their portfolio, ensuring long-term value in system integration and digital transformation projects.
- For AICA – Delivery scale and co-development opportunities with TuTeck’s engineering expertise, enabling joint accelerators that can be deployed across client ecosystems.
- For Clients – A combined solution that marries TuTeck’s ISO-certified implementation expertise with AICA’s domain-specific AI, ensuring both smooth system rollouts and clean, structured data.
About AICA
AICA Data International Ltd is a Product Data Intelligence platform specialising in product and MRO data cleansing, enrichment, classification, and comparison. Its Agentic AI platform delivers 90%+ accuracy on large-scale catalogues, trained specifically on industrial and MRO datasets. AICA enables enterprises to reduce costs, accelerate procurement, and unlock visibility across millions of records.