Filmmaker-Turned-Technologist Ram Alladi Launches EdTalkies: A New Era of AI-Enhanced Learning

Celebrated filmmaker and technology entrepreneur Ram Alladi, renowned for his award-winning film Ra’s Metanoia depicting Mahatma Gandhi’s journey, has launched EdTalkies, a cutting-edge education platform powered by artificial intelligence.

Built to personalise education through the perfect fusion of technology and storytelling, EdTalkies represents a bold step towards making learning adaptive, inclusive, and deeply engaging for students across the globe.

Alladi’s background in both creative and technical disciplines—having worked on Wall Street before transitioning to cinema—has been instrumental in shaping the vision behind EdTalkies. The platform reflects his belief that human-centred AI can empower educators rather than diminish their role.

“At its heart, EdTalkies is built to make education more human, not less,” said Ram Alladi, Founder and CEO of EdTalkies. “AI should never replace teachers, it should empower them. EdTalkies gives educators the ability to tailor every student’s learning journey in real time, so no learner is left behind.”

One of the most striking aspects of EdTalkies is its ability to function offline, ensuring uninterrupted learning even in areas with unreliable or non-existent internet access. This feature makes it particularly impactful for communities in developing regions.

Drawing inspiration from world-leading teaching practices, EdTalkies integrates adaptive learning models that respond to each student’s needs. The system enables educators to assess progress, identify difficulties, and customise instruction to enhance outcomes.

More than just a learning platform, EdTalkies offers teachers a collaborative creative space to design lessons enriched with multimedia and narrative elements. Influenced by Alladi’s experience in film, the platform encourages teachers to transform classrooms into storytelling environments.

“Technology has revolutionised industries across the world, but education still needs an empathetic transformation,” added Alladi. “With EdTalkies, our goal is to bring emotion, intelligence, and adaptability together to redefine how students connect with knowledge.”

Now entering its launch phase, EdTalkies is open to educators, schools, and learning institutions seeking to harness the power of AI in teaching—paving the way for a future where personalised learning is universally accessible.

About EdTalkies

EdTalkies is an education technology company committed to bridging the gap between traditional teaching and AI-powered digital learning. Through innovation, adaptability, and inclusivity, the company aims to redefine the future of classroom education for schools, universities, and independent learners.