Leeds Agency All Things Equal Launches Free Digital Support for Charities Facing Funding Pressures

Leeds-based digital agency All Things Equal is stepping up to support small charities by offering free digital drop-in sessions, helping them overcome marketing challenges and boost their online presence.

The sessions, hosted on Zoom, take place every two weeks at 11am UK time and provide practical advice on digital marketing strategies. So far, the team has delivered seven sessions, supporting more than 20 charities free of charge. Feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, with one participant describing the programme as a “lifeline” and others leaving with actionable steps to improve their communications immediately.

Recent figures from the Charities Aid Foundation reveal that charitable donations have fallen by 11% over the past decade, putting many organisations under significant financial strain.

Co-founder Matt Saunders explained: “Charities in the UK face a perfect storm – government support for their services is being cut, donations are in freefall and funders are struggling to meet demand. At the same time, the needs of service users are increasing, putting charities under extraordinary pressure.

“Most charities have only one person doing all their comms, from email to social media to bid writing. That’s a huge burden to bear alone. Our support sessions not only give them space to share their challenges, but also provide a space to meet others in the sector. Often, people walk away feeling lighter, and with a handful of ideas to implement.”

The agency has set an ambitious goal to help more than 1,000 small charities access free digital support over the next 12 to 18 months. So far, the drop-ins have attracted a diverse range of attendees from organisations working in areas such as sight loss, children’s services, domestic abuse, and community outreach.

Sessions are open to all charities, with registration available at: equalthings.com/digital-drop-in