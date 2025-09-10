Superspree Introduces World’s First Contactless Payment Terminals Designed for the Kindness Economy

Superspree, a global leader in socially driven financial technology, has announced the worldwide launch of its first dedicated range of contactless payment terminals designed specifically for the “kindness economy.”

The new collection features two innovative product families: the Loop range, created for attended use, and the Halo range, designed for unattended environments. Together, these solutions enable seamless, tap-and-go transactions for donations, tips, and ‘pay-what-you-can’ contributions, supporting a growing cultural shift towards more inclusive and flexible giving.

Available globally, the terminals represent the first integrated effort to create payment technology purpose-built to meet the social and cultural dynamics of kindness, with an initial focus on charitable giving.

The launch builds on findings from Superspree’s Global Development Programme, initiated in January 2025, which brought together a network of non-profit organisations spanning sport, education, art, heritage, health, faith, animal welfare, and conservation. These organisations have been using the Loop and Halo devices in real-world scenarios, generating valuable insights into how digital payments can enhance engagement and increase fundraising effectiveness.

Superspree now plans to take this work further by partnering with a multi-national NGO to trial the terminals in multiple countries, equipping them with the tools and expertise to reach and inspire supporters wherever they operate.

“Payment technology has long been built for commerce. We’ve built ours for kindness,” said Laura Bond, Chief Executive of Superspree. “With the Loop and Halo contactless ranges, we’re offering the tools for communities, charities, and individuals to give — and to give easily — wherever they are in the world.”

Adoption of Superspree’s technology is already growing, as organisations respond to the increasing preference for contactless, tap-and-go donations over traditional cash giving. By focusing on inclusivity, accessibility, and universality, Superspree aims to make generosity as natural, immediate, and borderless as the needs it supports.

About Superspree



Superspree is a global leader in financial technology for the kindness economy. Founded on the principle that donating to good causes should be as irresistible as chocolate, the company develops innovative contactless payment solutions specifically for communities, non-profits, and individuals to engage in generosity at scale. With operations and device availability in every country in the world, Superspree is redefining how technology supports kindness across borders and causes. Find out more at www.superspree.com