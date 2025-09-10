Cator Wells Arranges £5.2m Facility to Deliver Boxted Park Commercial Development

Cator Wells Finance, a specialist property finance brokerage, has arranged a £5.2 million funding facility for Boxted Park, a flagship new-build commercial development near Colchester. The deal overcomes significant funding barriers, securing finance where traditional channels had failed.

Financing commercial property developments remains challenging, with many lenders reluctant to provide facilities unless projects are fully pre-let or pre-sold. After being turned away by several lenders, the client approached Cator Wells to structure an innovative funding solution.

The funding has been designed as a two-phase facility, with £3.6 million released to commence construction and complete the first stage, followed by a further £1.6 million to complete the scheme. This phased approach offers the liquidity and security needed to deliver the project successfully.

The Cator Wells team conducted a detailed site assessment, met with the developer Baahn Developments, and utilised their strong lender relationships to secure the facility. In a significant show of confidence, the lender agreed to exceed its standard lending limits to support both the scheme and the delivery team behind it.

Boxted Park comprises 23 Class E business units designed around a distinctive agricultural-fusion theme. Units range from 955 to 1,992 sq. ft., with flexible options starting at 433 sq. ft. The development combines modern architectural design with landscaped green spaces and sustainability-focused infrastructure, including EV charging and solar energy integration, making it ideal for companies seeking premium workspaces outside city centres.

“This project is a textbook example of the value we bring,” said Daniel Dawson, Director at Cator Wells. “When others said no, we were able to draw on our network and credibility to arrange finance that simply wouldn’t have been achievable through standard routes. It shows that with the right approach, even the most difficult commercial developments can be funded.”

John Gow, Director at Cator Wells, added: “We’re seeing a real shift in demand for bespoke office and commercial space outside of the main city hubs. With more businesses adopting flexible working patterns, regional towns and suburban locations are experiencing a resurgence in demand for high-quality, modern workspaces. Projects like Boxted Park are vital to meeting that need, and we’re proud to play a role in bringing them forward.”

The deal comes as the UK’s office property market undergoes structural change, with hybrid working patterns driving demand for smaller, purpose-built developments in regional hubs. Businesses are increasingly prioritising high-quality environments that bring employees closer to home while maintaining excellent transport connections.

Through this facility, Cator Wells has enabled Baahn Developments to progress Boxted Park with confidence, delivering sustainable commercial space in a strategic location just minutes from Colchester, with excellent access to the A12 and direct rail services to London Liverpool Street in under an hour.

Developers seeking tailored funding solutions for commercial or residential projects — particularly where traditional lenders have declined support — are encouraged to contact Cator Wells to explore bespoke financing options.