Starck Uberoi Reports Surge in Londoners Joining Forces to Regain Control of Their Buildings

London law firm Starck Uberoi has seen a notable rise in leaseholders collaborating to take back control of their properties, as new figures reveal growing interest in leasehold enfranchisement and the Right to Manage.

With more than a third of homes in the capital still owned on a leasehold basis, the demand for legal guidance is accelerating.

Government statistics show that over 7,400 leaseholders contacted the Leasehold Advisory Service (LEASE) across eight quarters between late 2022 and the end of 2024 to seek advice on freehold purchases and Right to Manage applications — an increase of more than 18% during that period.

Since 2019, London leaseholders have accounted for 41% of all LEASE helpline enquiries, despite the city making up only around 15% of England’s population. Given that 36% of homes in London are leasehold, this imbalance is unsurprising. Among flat owners, the impact is even greater, with 62% of London flats under leasehold ownership, according to London Councils.

“London flat owners are fed up with being overcharged, ignored or left in the dark by managing agents they didn’t choose,” said Raminder Uberoi , Partner and Head of Property Law at Starck Uberoi Solicitors

“We’re seeing more and more leaseholders in London take legal steps to reclaim control over their buildings.”

One legal route for leaseholders is collective enfranchisement , which is the legal process by which leaseholders in a building join forces to buy the freehold from their landlord. Once they do this, they become the new freeholders and can make decisions about building maintenance, service charges and lease extensions.

“Once the freehold is in the hands of the leaseholders, they can set fairer budgets, choose their own contractors and renew leases without fear or confusion,” added Raminder.

For those who don’t wish to buy the freehold, the alternative is Right to Manage. This is another legal option that gives leaseholders full control of day-to-day management without actually buying the building.

According to Starck Uberoi, the spike in demand is being driven by a perfect storm of issues, with many Londoners no longer willing to put up with the limitations of leasehold living.

“We’re seeing a huge rise in leaseholders reaching out because the current system just isn’t working for them anymore,” said Raminder. “The Leasehold Reform Act has finally shone a light on just how unfair the status quo is, and people are starting to realise they have legal options.

“One of the biggest drivers is the sheer cost. We’ve had clients show us service charge increases of over a thousand pounds a year, with no clear breakdown or explanation. That kind of expense simply isn’t sustainable.

“Then there’s the management side. People are dealing with agents who don’t return calls, ignore repair requests, or suddenly hike insurance premiums. It’s frustrating, and for many, it’s the last straw.

“In the past, leaseholders felt powerless. Now, they’re realising that the law is on their side and that they don’t have to just put up with it.”

Although leasehold reform is progressing, Starck Uberoi warns that many of the changes will take time to implement.

“There’s a lot of optimism about the reforms, and rightly so,” added Raminder. “But leaseholders still need to work within the current system for now. If you’re being overcharged or poorly managed, you don’t have to wait for the law to change. You can do something about it now.”

As Starck Uberoi explains, taking back control usually starts with getting the right legal support

“Leaseholders are often intimidated by the legal process, but they don’t need to be,” said Raminder. “A solicitor can assess your building’s eligibility, help you serve the right legal notices, and guide you through the entire process from start to finish.”

“To get the ball rolling, all you need is at least 50% of the flats in the building to take part. Once successful, you can collectively become the new freeholders or take over building management through a company you all control.”

“The common goal is always the same: more control, more transparency, and a fairer deal.

“When leaseholders finally take over their building, the sense of relief is huge. They know their money is being spent properly. They know who to speak to and they feel like real homeowners.”

"ALEP membership means clients can trust they're getting advice from a recognised specialist," said Raminder. "This is a complex area of law, and people deserve expert support, especially when their home and financial security are at stake."

Starck Uberoi has now become a proud member of the Association of Leasehold Enfranchisement Practitioners (ALEP), the UK's leading professional body for solicitors and surveyors specialising in leasehold reform.

“ALEP membership means clients can trust they’re getting advice from a recognised specialist,” said Raminder. “This is a complex area of law, and people deserve expert support, especially when their home and financial security are at stake.”