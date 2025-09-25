LandlordBuyer Research Predicts UK Housing Market Bounce Back in 2026

Fresh analysis from LandlordBuyer indicates UK property prices are set to recover in 2026, with national growth projected at between 4–5%. Following a stagnant 2025, experts believe momentum will return to the housing market, offering an attractive window for landlords looking to sell.

Leading economists predict UK house prices will rise by 5% in the year to Q4 2026, following slower growth of 2.5% in 2025.

Leading estate agents forecast approximately 4% price growth in 2026, forming part of a cumulative 22.8% rise by the end of 2029.

Reuters polling of property analysts points to an average 4% national increase in 2026, with London set to rise by 4%, and other regions between 3.5–4.5%.

Savills’ long-range forecasts suggest that by 2029, UK house prices could rise a total of 21.6%, with regions such as the North West (24.3%) and Yorkshire & Humber (23.7%) leading the way.

Average UK house prices, currently around £280,000, could reach £300,000+ by the end of 2026 if these projections hold.

For many landlords who have faced challenges with tighter regulation, higher borrowing costs, and squeezed profitability, the 2026 rebound could mark a favourable moment to exit the market.

Jason Harris-Cohen, Managing Director of LandlordBuyer, commented:

“After several challenging years for the housing market, driven by rising interest rates, increased regulation, and squeezed affordability, the forecasted rebound in 2026 offers a welcome turning point. Analysts expect house prices to rise by around 4–5% nationally next year, with London likely to track similar growth and Northern regions tipped to outperform over the longer term.

Looking further ahead, forecasts into 2027 and beyond suggest that momentum could build steadily, which will likely mean