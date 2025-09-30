NGA Care Advises on Sale of Two Long-Standing Derby Nursing Homes

Specialist care sector business brokers NGA Care have successfully overseen the sale of Willover Property Limited, the holding company for two well-established Derby nursing homes, Stanley House and Abbeydale.

The two homes, located on Duffield Road near Derby city centre, have been under the ownership and management of the Shepperson family for nearly half a century. Both hold a ‘Good’ rating from the Care Quality Commission (CQC) and are collectively registered to accommodate 83 residents.

Stanley House opened its doors in 1975, followed by Abbeydale in 1986, and together the homes have provided care for local residents for decades. The sale enables directors Mike and Nicky Shepperson to retire from the care sector after years of service to their community.

Former Director Mike Shepperson said: “It has been an honour and a privilege to care for so many wonderful residents and to work alongside a truly dedicated team.

“Abbeydale and Stanley House have always been about putting people first and I am confident that through the sales process with NGA Care, the homes are in excellent hands.”

The homes have been purchased by Iqbal and Perminder Sanghera, owners of the award-winning New Lodge Nursing Home in Mickleover, which was also acquired through NGA Care.

Iqbal Sanghera added: “It was a pleasure working with Nick on another successful transaction, the whole process from start to finish was well managed and professional. Stanley House and Abbeydale’s values, staff, and community ties will remain intact.

“The homes have been a cornerstone of Derby for five decades. My priority is to honour its heritage while ensuring seamless continuity in the exceptional care residents and families rely on.”

Nick Greaves, Managing Director of NGA Care, said: “Through a highly confidential and targeted marketing campaign, we generated strong interest and multiple bids on two fantastic care homes.

“It was an absolute pleasure to have acted on behalf of our clients to facilitate their well-deserved retirement from the sector.”

NGA Care reports a strong performance during the first eight months of 2025, reflecting continued demand for nursing and residential care homes across the UK. The firm continues to support operators, investors and owners in discreet, professional sales and acquisitions.