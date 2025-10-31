UK Property Training Academy Leads Accessible Housing Drive as Dubai Presence Grows

Lease Options Mastery Academy Ltd, led by multi award-winning UK property mentor Nicky Greer, is placing social impact at the heart of its growth strategy by promoting greater accessibility in housing.

Students learn how to utilise available local authority funding to modify properties for disabled residents, ensuring investments are financially viable while also supporting inclusive living spaces.

This model has inspired collaboration with London-based developer Dave Hartnett of Mountbatten Estates, who, as the father of a wheelchair user, is spearheading a 14-acre accessible development in Ascot, Berkshire. The scheme includes accessible layouts, sensory outdoor areas and shared community spaces, and is being used as the prototype for upcoming projects in Liverpool and Dubai.

Meanwhile, the Academy is expanding internationally, with strong traction in Dubai driven by the uptake of its new ‘Done For You’ investment support service.

The ‘Done For You’ programme streamlines deal sourcing, funding and delivery into a single, fully managed solution. It has quickly gained momentum, generating over £100,000 in sales in one weekend and is forecast to exceed £500,000 in its first year.

Clients work directly with a coordinated professional team consisting of an architect, planning consultant, developer, contractor and quantity surveyor, with up to full funding available on selected opportunities. This model is proving highly appealing to investors seeking premium deals with minimal hands-on involvement.

To support this growth, the Academy will host its inaugural Dubai Property Wealth Retreat on The Palm from 2–5 February 2026. The four-day programme will highlight high-performing strategies across the Dubai market and feature networking with developers, tax experts and private capital partners, complemented by a private yacht event and hospitality at the Burj Khalifa.

Commenting on the expansion, Nicky Greer said: “There’s strong appetite among UK investors for Dubai, but many don’t know who to trust or where to start. We’re providing a trusted route in — combining expert introductions, transparent guidance and complete support from sourcing to funding.”

Nicky Greer added: “Lease options perform differently depending on the economic season of a country. While the UK market is in a slower, ‘winter’ phase, Dubai is in its ‘spring’ — growing and flourishing. Our strategy adapts to both, enabling investors to secure property globally for as little as £1,500.”

Nicky Greer will next appear as a keynote speaker at a leading women’s business conference in Dubai, where she will outline her vision for inclusive property investment and the global potential of lease-option strategies.

Lease Options Mastery Academy continues to strengthen its position as one of the UK’s fastest-growing property education and investment platforms, combining financial innovation with social impact.