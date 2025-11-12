Rising Airbnb Fees Drive Interest in Direct Large Holiday Home Bookings

Airbnb’s recent overhaul of its pricing structure has created significant disruption in the large holiday home sector, with commission fees for property managers jumping from 3% to 15.5% in a single move.

Sallie Hendrick, Bookings Manager at Landed Houses, which specialises in large group accommodation throughout the UK, says the change is likely to push more guests and owners towards direct booking channels.

“When platform fees reach 15.5%, someone has to absorb that cost,” says Hendrick. “Either owners of large holiday homes see their margins slashed, or guests booking for big groups pay inflated rates. Neither scenario serves families and groups looking for large holiday homes, where personal service and value are paramount.”

The updated Airbnb model, introduced on 27 October 2025, places the full service charge on hosts connected to property management systems. Previously, the cost was shared between host and guest. Analysts estimate hosts will now need to raise nightly rates by around 18% simply to retain the same earnings as before.

For larger properties listed with Landed Houses – such as country manors and estate houses sleeping 10 to 30 people and priced between £3,000 and £25,000 per stay – these additional charges can amount to several thousand pounds per booking.

“Direct booking eliminates these platform fees entirely,” Hendrick explains. “For guests searching for large holiday homes for weddings, family reunions, or celebrations, booking direct means better rates and fairer returns for property owners, while maintaining the personalised concierge service that groups expect.”

The large holiday home sector has long benefitted from guests seeking tailored service rather than automated listings. Landed Houses offers detailed property profiles, real-time availability, and direct expert support — without the additional 15.5% commission.

As online travel agencies continue to evolve towards higher commission models, direct booking solutions are expected to become even more attractive, particularly among groups organising milestone events.