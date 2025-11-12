Watsons Strengthens Market Presence with Acquisition of Cambridge Firm Westley & Huff

Watsons has announced the acquisition of Westley & Huff, a long-established brand known for its valuation and surveying expertise across Cambridge, reinforcing Watsons’ role as a leading UK provider of property services.

The move supports Watsons’ continued growth strategy within both commercial and residential markets, enhancing the range of professional advice and support offered to clients throughout the country.

Ray Smith, Watsons CEO said: “The acquisition of Westley & Huff marks a pivotal step in Watsons strategic growth. Their presence as well-known Chartered Surveyors within a property hotspot, and their deep understanding of their local markets will be invaluable as we accelerate our expansion across the UK. It’s a win-win for both Watsons and Westley & Huff, and most importantly, for the customers we serve.”

Westley & Huff brings with it a well-established reputation for delivering accurate property valuations, reliable surveying work and specialist expert witness services. Customers will benefit from a smooth transition, combining the established expertise of two RICS-registered practices with long professional legacies.

Paul Muscutt, Westley & Huff CEO said: “We are delighted to join forces with Watsons and value the warm welcome. Our shared commitment to quality and customer satisfaction aligned perfectly. We look forward to contributing to the Watsons Group and to a long and successful alliance that enhances the histories of both companies.”