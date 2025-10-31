Former Deputy Headteacher Launches Horizon Holding to Protect Global Property Buyers

Mazi Kahan, once a deputy headteacher and now an established international property investor, has officially launched Horizon Holding — a London-based company dedicated to making global real estate investment safer and more informed.

With 17 years of hands-on experience, Mazi has built a business designed not only to safeguard buyers through extensive due diligence but also to equip them with deeper knowledge through academic partnerships with universities worldwide.

The new venture comprises two connected arms: Horizon Holding, which delivers detailed due diligence and buyer-side transaction verification; and Mazi Kahan International, which provides investor education and entrepreneurial development. Together, they support individuals — particularly women, retirees and first-time investors — in taking control of their financial futures with confidence.

“I turned my struggles into a mission,” said Mazi. “When I started investing, I had no roadmap. I trusted the wrong people, made painful mistakes, and saw others lose their life savings to glossy promises that didn’t deliver. Today, I’m the person I once needed – someone who helps others invest safely, with verified facts and genuine transparency.”

In the first six months alone, Horizon Holding has already delivered measurable results, helping investors avoid costly risks and saving two clients more than £200,000 combined through more informed negotiation and deal assessment. Each report examines every critical factor, from legal structure and build quality to resale potential and developer credibility.

Working across the UK and Dubai, Horizon aims to correct the information imbalance that often leaves overseas buyers vulnerable. With many agents driven by developer sales targets, buyers can unknowingly take on unnecessary risk. Horizon operates only for the investor, carrying out full document checks, site visits, rental assessments and market comparisons.

Alongside consultancy services, Mazi Kahan International has expanded its learning programmes with four new real estate courses launched at Superior University Dubai. The flagship module, “Creating a Bridge Between the East and West”, helps investors understand how European investment thinking translates within the regulatory and cultural landscape of the UAE. Several sessions are available at no cost, ensuring access for those beginning their investment journey.

“Too often, people get swept up by glossy listings without understanding what they’re buying,” added Mazi. “Real investing is about the details – checking the paperwork, understanding the market cycles, and knowing when something doesn’t add up. That’s what we teach, and that’s what we do for our clients every day.”

Before founding Horizon Holding, Mazi spent nine years as a deputy headteacher at IJDS Hendon and earned a degree in Teaching Second Languages from Middlesex University. It was her experience in education that shaped her approach to business – methodical, structured, and deeply people-centred. Her first investment was a £29,000 house in South Shields, bought with savings from her teaching job. Within six months, she refinanced, expanded, and began building what would become a global property portfolio spanning Europe and the Middle East.

Now a mother of three and a mentor to aspiring investors worldwide, Mazi’s personal journey reflects the very values Horizon represents: resilience, education, and empowerment. “No matter where you come from, what religion you practise, or what’s in your bank account, the sky is the limit,” she said. “You don’t need to come from wealth to create it. You just need to believe in yourself and refuse to give up.”

The launch of Horizon Holding marks more than a business milestone – it’s the realisation of Mazi’s long-term vision to raise standards across international property investment. By combining rigorous due diligence with accessible education, she hopes to inspire a new generation of investors to make informed, ethical, and sustainable decisions.

“Horizon Holding isn’t just about buying property,” she added. “It’s about changing the culture of how people invest. It’s about fairness, transparency, and empowering people to achieve financial freedom through knowledge.”

Headquartered in London with sister companies in Dubai, Horizon Holding offers services across the UK and Middle East, with plans to expand its educational partnerships internationally.