Splice Property Solutions Launches Exclusive Luxury Property Investment Portfolio in Cyprus

Splice Property Solutions, a boutique property sourcing firm, has unveiled a new collection of international investment opportunities, starting with a premium selection of villas and apartments in Larnaca and Paphos, Cyprus.

The business is led by siblings Justin King and Tiffany Grimley, who draw on professional experience spanning the superyacht sector, global commerce and international property acquisition. Their approach centres on accuracy, discretion and ethical practice, ensuring investors access only thoroughly verified, high-performing opportunities both in the UK and overseas.

The newly released Cyprus portfolio offers investors a compelling combination of lifestyle appeal, strong yield potential and long-term stability.

“These developments represent some of the most attractive investment opportunities we’ve seen,” said Justin King. “Each property is built on land owned outright by the developers with no mortgages, no uncertainty, and every purchase qualifies for freehold ownership and Cyprus’s Golden Visa programme. Investors can also achieve up to a 20% equity uplift on completion on new builds, which is exceptional compared to the UK market.”

The homes feature contemporary architectural design with open living spaces, private pools, landscaped outdoor areas and uninterrupted sea views. Positioned close to pristine beaches, Larnaca’s marina and vibrant coastal amenities, the properties offer an appealing lifestyle for both residents and holidaymakers.

“It’s not just an investment; it’s a lifestyle,” said Tiffany Grimley. “Cyprus is incredibly safe, family-friendly, and tax-efficient. With rental yields averaging 10–14% annually, investors are achieving far better returns than the 3% typically seen in London, with the added benefit of year-round sunshine and a stable European base.”

Cyprus continues to gain international interest, with more than €5 billion invested into tourism and infrastructure, cementing its reputation as a rapidly expanding property market. Splice Property Solutions personally vets each project, reviewing documentation and conducting on-site assessments before presenting opportunities to clients.

“Our reputation is built on trust,” added Justin. “We only work with partners who align with our standards of transparency and ethics. These developments tick all the boxes of location, quality, return on investment, and long-term growth potential.”

As government measures and tax changes reshape the UK housing landscape, many investors are turning their attention overseas. Splice Property Solutions provides access to carefully examined, secure and high-performing property opportunities that deliver both financial value and lifestyle benefits.