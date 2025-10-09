Wentworth Relaunches as Wextons with New Website Highlighting Guaranteed Rent Services in Tower Hamlets

A long-standing East London letting agency, operating since 2006, has officially rebranded as Wextons letting agents, positioning itself as the leading provider of guaranteed rent services across the Tower Hamlets postcodes of E1, E2, E3, and E14. Their coverage stretches from Zone 2 Elizabeth Line stations to the DLR network throughout the Isle of Dogs.

The rebrand coincides with the launch of a new website, wextons.co.uk, designed to meet the growing demand for rental property in Tower Hamlets. Many private landlords are now seeking expert management solutions ahead of the anticipated introduction of the Renters’ Rights Bill in early 2026.

While Wextons’ services were in high demand across the borough, the previous website failed to reflect their full offering. The new site clearly communicates their guaranteed rent solutions to landlords throughout Tower Hamlets, ensuring that the company’s expertise and coverage are easily visible.

Features of Wextons’ guaranteed rent service

Fully guaranteed rent for landlords – Wextons offer fully guaranteed, fixed rental income which is paid on time to landlords every month.

– Wextons offer fully guaranteed, fixed rental income which is paid on time to landlords every month. Private tenant base – Wextons only rent to fully vetted, professional tenants, rather than renting to tenants under council schemes.

– Wextons only rent to fully vetted, professional tenants, rather than renting to tenants under council schemes. 24/7 Property management & upkeep – Their service includes complete property management, from regular maintenance to 24/7 emergency callouts and internal property repairs.

– Their service includes complete property management, from regular maintenance to 24/7 emergency callouts and internal property repairs. 3 Months’ rent paid in advance – Landlords receive 3 months’ rent in advance from Wextons for each of their properties let under the scheme.

– Landlords receive 3 months’ rent in advance from Wextons for each of their properties let under the scheme. 1-5 Year leasing terms – Landlords can choose to lease their property to Wextons’ guaranteed rent service for between 1-5 years.

– Landlords can choose to lease their property to Wextons’ guaranteed rent service for between 1-5 years. Void period coverage – Wextons cover all void periods so landlords get their rent in full even if the property is empty.

– Wextons cover all void periods so landlords get their rent in full even if the property is empty. Optimum rent rates & ROI – Wextons commit to beating any rent that landlords have been offered, subject to demand, ensuring a robust income.

As part of their repositioning, Wextons aims to reach a clearly defined base of landlords who will benefit most from their services. Their new website and guaranteed rent service aims to reach:

First-time landlords who need significant guidance to help them navigate the rental market in East London as regulations tighten, and prefer professional oversight.

who need significant guidance to help them navigate the rental market in East London as regulations tighten, and prefer professional oversight. Portfolio landlords and investors managing multiple properties across areas like Canary Wharf, Shoreditch, and Bethnal Green who want to attain a stable, long-term income across multiple units.

and investors managing multiple properties across areas like Canary Wharf, Shoreditch, and Bethnal Green who want to attain a stable, long-term income across multiple units. Build-to-rent developers focused on build-to-rent projects, who need to fill their units with reliable, long-term tenants and receive a guaranteed income (a recent example being the Elektron Tower development).

focused on build-to-rent projects, who need to fill their units with reliable, long-term tenants and receive a guaranteed income (a recent example being the Elektron Tower development). HMO landlords who require specialist property management solutions and compliance guidance alongside a reliable rent guarantee service.

who require specialist property management solutions and compliance guidance alongside a reliable rent guarantee service. Overseas landlords who intend to keep letting their properties for a steady income, but need to fully entrust management to a professional letting agent due to their location.