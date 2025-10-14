Lanarkshire Law Estate Agents Celebrates National Recognition as Herald Business Awards Finalist

Lanarkshire Law Estate Agents, a leading name in property sales across North and South Lanarkshire, has been shortlisted for “Best Local Estate Agent of the Year” at the Herald Business Awards 2025 — a reflection of the company’s impressive growth and commitment to delivering first-class client service.

The recognition follows an extraordinary sequence of wins, including Best North Lanarkshire Estate Agent 2023 at the Scottish Business Awards and Best Estate Agent in Lanarkshire 2024. These achievements have solidified the firm’s position as a trusted and progressive force in Scotland’s property sector.

Founded in 2020, Lanarkshire Law Estate Agents has quickly established itself as a market leader with offices in Bellshill and East Kilbride. Guided by Director Kevin Sharpe, the agency has earned a reputation built on honest advice, quality marketing, and clear communication — values that have defined its continued success.

“Being recognised by the Herald Business Awards is a real honour for our team,” said Kevin Sharpe, Director of Lanarkshire Law Estate Agents. “We’ve worked hard to raise the standard of estate agency across Lanarkshire — not just through professional marketing and technology, but by keeping things personal and approachable. Our clients trust us because we communicate clearly, act quickly, and always put their best interests first.”

The firm is known for combining innovative digital tools with a personal touch. Its dedicated client app, professional photography, and dynamic social media marketing enable sellers to achieve excellent visibility and strong offers, often above the Home Report value.

At the same time, Lanarkshire Law Estate Agents recognises that some clients still prefer more traditional communication. From a phone call or face-to-face meeting to an online message, the team’s approach remains flexible and centred around individual needs.

As its client base grows, the company continues to expand its reach throughout Lanarkshire, reflecting the rising demand for its trusted, results-driven service.

Lanarkshire Law Estate Agents’ success story is built on consistency, care, and connection — proof that a people-first approach to property can make a genuine difference to the communities it serves.