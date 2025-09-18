PropEco Unveils EPC Audit Tool to Eliminate Errors and Safeguard Property Values

PropEco, a specialist in property data and analytics, has introduced its new EPC Audit tool – a pioneering system created to detect and resolve inaccuracies in Energy Performance Certificates (EPCs). The innovation is aimed at helping homeowners protect property values while advancing the UK’s net zero ambitions.

With decarbonisation targets reshaping the UK housing sector, EPC ratings are playing a greater role in mortgage decisions, property valuations and buyer confidence. Studies have shown a clear link between higher EPC scores and market value, with A-rated properties sometimes achieving premiums of 12% or more compared to lower-rated homes.

Yet, more than half of EPCs are believed to contain significant errors. This undermines the accuracy of data guiding property transactions each month, creating false impressions of running costs, retrofit potential, liveability and, critically, value. Once corrected, many properties face a lower EPC rating, which can impact both sales and long-term investment.

“Incorrect EPC data isn’t just a clerical error; it’s a financial liability waiting to happen,” said Chris Hardman, Director at PropEco. “A downgraded EPC rating can slash property value overnight, derail sales, or push landlords into non-compliance with minimum energy efficiency standards, increasing mortgage default risk. PropEco’s EPC Audit tool is designed to flag the many identifiable issues within EPCs, helping stakeholders spot hidden opportunities as well as avoid costly mistakes.”

Built on PropEco’s Enhanced EPC dataset, EPC Audit applies hundreds of automated checks to flag inconsistencies and errors that could impact the utility and value of a property. This empowers surveyors, valuers, lenders, and buyers to make better-informed decisions and mitigate the risk of unexpected devaluations or costly, unforeseen retrofit obligations.

“Lenders increasingly tie mortgage rates to EPC bands A-C but relying on flawed EPC data creates a huge risk.” Hardman added. “PropEco’s EPC Audit tool is designed to ensure that assessments reflect reality, protecting all stakeholders in the property transaction and future-proofing lending books.”