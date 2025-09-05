Parkopedia to Power Leapmotor’s Global Expansion with Integrated In-Car EV Charging

Parkopedia’s advanced EV charging solutions will allow Leapmotor drivers to locate, navigate, and access charging points with ease

Live tariff data provides drivers with cost-effective charging options and full visibility of pricing

Service to launch from late 2025, beginning with the Leapmotor B10 crossover

Parkopedia, the global leader in connected car services, has been appointed to provide integrated EV charging services for Leapmotor’s international vehicle lineup, starting with the B10 crossover. First unveiled at the Paris Motor Show 2024, the B10 will be highlighted again during IAA Mobility 2025 in Munich from 9–14 September, ahead of its European launch.

From late 2025, Leapmotor drivers outside China will gain access to Parkopedia’s full suite of EV charging solutions, covering static, dynamic, and tariff-based products. These services streamline the process of locating, navigating to, and paying for charging, while delivering verified real-time pricing to ensure the experience is smooth and stress-free.

Parkopedia maintains a continuously updated EV charging tariff database, allowing car manufacturers to display the most accurate pricing and offer drivers personalised options. Leapmotor drivers will be able to identify the most affordable charging points, take advantage of provider-specific loyalty rewards, and integrate company fleet cards directly into the in-car system. This capability strengthens Leapmotor’s connected car experience and aligns with the needs of modern EV owners.

Insights from the latest Global Driver Survey show that 90% of EV drivers across Europe and the US report experiencing charging anxiety, with 60% rating accurate tariff information as “critical” to their driving experience. This collaboration addresses those concerns by delivering trustworthy and accessible charging data.

With this partnership, Leapmotor drivers will enjoy direct integration of Parkopedia’s premium services via their vehicle’s infotainment system, simplifying access to parking and charging details. Drivers will benefit from advanced features, including comprehensive EV point-of-interest data, connector compatibility, charging speeds, and seamless navigation to the most suitable stations.

“Leapmotor is growing quickly and we are pleased to play a key role in supporting their expansion across competitive global markets. Parkopedia will build on this partnership in China, fully utilising our global data and connected service expertise to address drivers’ charging anxiety, enhance journeys and support Chinese automakers as they continue to innovate for software-defined vehicles and the global smart mobility ecosystem,” said Ms. Iris Xu, General Manager of Parkopedia China.

As part of its parent company Arrive, Parkopedia combines its extensive verified parking and charging database with advanced connected mobility solutions to serve automotive brands worldwide. This new collaboration strengthens Parkopedia’s support for Chinese automakers’ global ambitions while enhancing Leapmotor’s ability to deliver seamless, high-quality charging experiences for EV drivers everywhere.