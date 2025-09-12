Omnitronics broadens radio interoperability range with new Kenwood gateway integrations

Omnitronics, a global provider of vendor-independent radio interoperability and dispatch solutions, has expanded its offering with new integration features for Kenwood radios and networks. The update underscores the company’s dedication to enabling smooth communication across radio systems from different manufacturers.

The latest firmware update for the Omnitronics DRG100 Digital Radio Gateway now includes serial integration for Kenwood NX-5000 series mobile radios. These units support multiple modes – DMR Tier 2 Conventional, NXDN Conventional, and Analogue – giving users added adaptability in building their communications networks.

Alongside mobile radio compatibility, the DRG100 AIS firmware has been verified with the Kenwood NXR1000 repeater operating in DMR Tier 2 Conventional mode, as well as the Kenwood KTI-2500 system, which runs in a distinctive DMR ‘Tier 2.5’ setup. Work is also underway to develop an interface for Kenwood’s NXIP Gen1 protocol, with availability expected shortly.

Comprehensive interoperability tests were carried out in June at the Kenwood Test Lab in Dallas, Texas, confirming the DRG100’s effectiveness across all supported protocols. The trials demonstrate that Kenwood radios can now be seamlessly integrated within the Omnitronics environment for dispatch and inter-network communications.

These extended functions enable organisations to link Kenwood NX-5000 radios not only with Omnitronics’ dispatch platforms but also with other vendor systems. Whether employed as a temporary migration tool or as a long-term interoperability solution, the DRG100 offers unrivalled versatility.

John Jordan, CEO of Omnitronics, commented on the development: “At Omnitronics, we’re proud to continue leading the way in vendor-agnostic radio interoperability. The expansion of our DRG100 Digital Radio Gateway to support Kenwood NX-5000 series and other key models marks a significant milestone in our commitment to seamless communication across diverse radio networks. This integration empowers our customers with greater flexibility, reliability, and futureproofing for their mission-critical operations. We’re excited about the possibilities this opens up for organizations using Kenwood radios, and we remain dedicated to delivering innovative, interoperable solutions that connect people when it matters most.”