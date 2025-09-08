Maple Publishers Expands into U.S. with Bespoke Publishing Services

Maple Publishers, a full-service publishing agency headquartered in the UK, has officially entered the U.S. market, introducing its tailored publishing solutions to authors and publishers across America.

The agency has launched its U.S. branch, MaplePublishers.us, marking a significant milestone in its global expansion and reinforcing its mission to deliver bespoke publishing, design, and creative services internationally.

The new U.S. presence will allow Maple Publishers to serve American authors, independent writers, and publishing houses more directly, offering comprehensive support across all stages of the publishing process.

This move comes in response to increasing demand for Maple’s creative expertise, particularly among independent authors and mid-sized publishers seeking professional services to elevate their publishing output.

Enquiries from U.S. clients have been rising steadily, especially for Maple’s bespoke design and strong visual storytelling. By establishing a local branch, the company aims to simplify communication, shorten project timelines, and enhance client engagement.

“Our expansion into the U.S. follows strong growth and successful launches in the UK, where we’ve built a trusted reputation for guiding authors through every stage of the publishing process,” said Mr Varun Gupta Managing Director for Maple Publishers. “The U.S. is a natural next step, offering wider opportunities. Our goal is to bring the same quality of service to American authors while tailoring our approach to local platforms and trends.”

By blending its UK experience with a U.S. base, Maple Publishers is well-placed to meet the growing needs of the American publishing market while maintaining its client-focused ethos.

For more information, visit maplepublishers.com or maplepublishers.us.