Harvest Today Redesigns Hydroponic Grow Wall to Meet Commercial Farming Demands

Mark and Michelle Emmott, founders of Harvest Today, have expanded their innovative hydroponic vertical grow wall, adapting the system for large-scale agricultural use while retaining its accessibility for household growers.

The newly re-engineered Indoor Grow Wall offers a robust, scalable, and sustainable solution designed to maximise yields while ensuring an excellent return on investment for both domestic and commercial applications.

The inspiration for the concept came when a friend shared an early draft of a vertical hydroponic grow system. Mark immediately saw its potential as a tool to improve global food accessibility but faced challenges during early development. The initial prototypes were costly, prone to leaks, and lacked user-friendly design.

“Challenges like these are part and parcel of any start-up,” said Mark. “But I knew the potential was there, and that with the right adjustments, this could change the way families and communities think about food.”

Through direct customer engagement, the Harvest Today team refined the product into a cost-effective, modular, and leak-proof grow wall. The system became an instant success with residential users, giving households the ability to grow organic fruit and vegetables with ease.

Recognising its wider potential, the team has now redesigned the Grow Wall for commercial-scale farming, enabling producers to meet rising demand for sustainable food production.

Harvest Today’s Indoor Grow Wall now stands as a pioneering solution for global food sustainability, empowering individuals and organisations alike to grow organic produce anywhere while reducing environmental impact.

“What started as a small idea has grown into something much bigger,” said Michelle. “The Harvest Wall isn’t just a product, it’s a movement. We’re taking actions to solve a global food security challenge, and this is only the beginning.”