Debonair Cooling Reports Record-Breaking Demand for Best Air Conditioning Amid UK Heatwaves

Debonair Cooling, one of the UK’s leading specialists in air conditioning, has revealed ‘unprecedented demand’ for the best air conditioning units as prolonged heatwaves drive homeowners and businesses to invest in efficient cooling systems.

The surge has created challenges across the market, with suppliers and distributors struggling to keep pace with requests for high-performance air conditioning solutions.

According to the owners, Debonair Cooling achieved sales of £150,000 in a single month during the summer heatwave, reflecting the wider trend of increased air conditioning usage across the UK.

In normal trading periods, the company generates between £100,000 and £150,000 in monthly revenue, serving both residential and commercial clients across London.

Suppliers have reported a year-on-year rise in unit demand, driven by record-breaking summer temperatures.

“Heatwaves in the UK are no longer a rare occurrence.” said Debonair Cooling founder Aria Toupchi.

“This has created a shift in how people and businesses view air conditioning. Demand is increasing faster than suppliers can stock, and our team is working tirelessly to ensure customers continue to receive the reliable service and top-quality systems they expect.”

Founded by Aria Toupchi and his father during the 2020 lockdown, Debonair Cooling began as a small family business.

The company has since expanded into one of London’s best air conditioning companies, hiring additional engineers, and has achieved more than £2.5 million in total sales.

Despite supply chain pressures, Debonair Cooling has continued to provide installations using leading global brands such as Daikin, Carrier, Lennox, and Trane, reinforcing its reputation for high-quality service.

The company also maintains one of the highest customer satisfaction ratings in the sector, with 245 verified five-star reviews on Google.

As temperatures continue to rise, both homeowners and businesses are beginning to invest in long-term cooling solutions.

“The challenge now is not whether people want air conditioning, but whether the industry can keep up with the speed of demand.” added Aria.

“The demand we are experiencing during heatwaves shows how much the market has changed. While supply pressures exist across the industry, we have built strong partnerships with leading manufacturers that allow us to keep delivering systems on time and at the highest quality.”

Debonair Cooling’s continued growth highlights the success of its services and the increasing demand for reliable cooling systems across the UK.