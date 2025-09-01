Global Growth Plans Announced by Award-Winning Healers Lisa Pryce-Jones and David Muzzlewhite

Renowned international healers, trainers, and spiritual teachers Lisa Pryce-Jones and David Muzzlewhite have revealed their plans for global expansion after receiving the distinguished Personal Story Award, which recognises their personal journeys and outstanding contributions to holistic healing.
The announcement marks the start of an exciting new phase for the duo, whose growing mission is focused on making spiritual and energy healing available to people across the world.
Lisa, who began her professional life as a Chartered Certified Accountant, transformed her personal experiences of trauma into a foundation for healing and growth. Working alongside David, a highly respected spiritual practitioner and trainer with an international reputation, the pair have developed Hypnotherapy & Healing into a leading hub for holistic wellness. Their services include energy clearing, breathwork, spiritual hypnosis, and other integrated approaches.
Their collective work has influenced thousands of individuals worldwide and helped raise the standards of holistic practice, blending compassion, spiritual knowledge, and practical tools for transformation.
- The expansion of their business into a truly global platform for energy clearing, spiritual hypnosis and advanced practitioner training.
- The launch of Medical Reiki Wales, a pioneering organisation bringing Reiki into care, hospital and surgical settings, including patients’ complementary healing support before, during and after medical treatment.
- A first-of-its-kind Integrated Healing Qualification designed to equip practitioners with comprehensive skills across Reiki, hypnotherapy, breathwork and spirit release.
- The launch of the Healers Growth Club, a mentoring and empowerment hub to support emerging healers in building confidence, skills and thriving businesses.