Global Growth Plans Announced by Award-Winning Healers Lisa Pryce-Jones and David Muzzlewhite

Renowned international healers, trainers, and spiritual teachers Lisa Pryce-Jones and David Muzzlewhite have revealed their plans for global expansion after receiving the distinguished Personal Story Award, which recognises their personal journeys and outstanding contributions to holistic healing.

The announcement marks the start of an exciting new phase for the duo, whose growing mission is focused on making spiritual and energy healing available to people across the world.

Lisa, who began her professional life as a Chartered Certified Accountant, transformed her personal experiences of trauma into a foundation for healing and growth. Working alongside David, a highly respected spiritual practitioner and trainer with an international reputation, the pair have developed Hypnotherapy & Healing into a leading hub for holistic wellness. Their services include energy clearing, breathwork, spiritual hypnosis, and other integrated approaches.

Their collective work has influenced thousands of individuals worldwide and helped raise the standards of holistic practice, blending compassion, spiritual knowledge, and practical tools for transformation.

This year marks a turning point in their mission. Building on their award recognition, Lisa and David are preparing a series of landmark initiatives, including:

The expansion of their business into a truly global platform for energy clearing, spiritual hypnosis and advanced practitioner training.

The launch of Medical Reiki Wales, a pioneering organisation bringing Reiki into care, hospital and surgical settings, including patients’ complementary healing support before, during and after medical treatment.

A first-of-its-kind Integrated Healing Qualification designed to equip practitioners with comprehensive skills across Reiki, hypnotherapy, breathwork and spirit release.

The launch of the Healers Growth Club, a mentoring and empowerment hub to support emerging healers in building confidence, skills and thriving businesses.

Lisa, author of new book Inspirations from the Universe, due to be published in September, and David have each trained internationally, drawing from a wealth of spiritual traditions – from meditating on Mount Kurama in Japan, the birthplace of Reiki, to exploring Māori healing in New Zealand. Together, they are committed to breaking down barriers between conventional medicine and complementary therapies, while empowering a new generation of healers.

“This award is a reminder of how far we’ve come and how much more there is to do,” says Lisa. “We’re stepping into an extraordinary time for energy healing – where Spirit is guiding us to bring transformation to more people, in more ways, than ever before.”

The coming months will see Lisa and David unveil additional global collaborations, practitioner training opportunities, and innovative ways to integrate holistic healing into mainstream settings.