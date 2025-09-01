Yellowtop Country Park Owner Wins Prestigious Award for Innovation in Eco-Luxury Tourism

Diane Simpson, the owner of Yellowtop Country Park, has won the Best Brand Identity Award, recognising her pioneering work in reshaping rural tourism with a focus on sustainability, wellness, and guest experience.

Situated on the edge of the picturesque Yorkshire Wolds, just outside York, Yellowtop Country Park has become one of the region’s most desirable holiday destinations, attracting visitors from across the UK. Since taking full ownership in December 2019, Diane has transformed the park from a small ten-lodge retreat into a flourishing destination with twenty premium lodges, a scenic carp fishing lake, the intimate Still Rabbit Lodges, and the family-friendly Yellowrush Lodge.

The award acknowledges Diane’s vision for creating a modern, eco-conscious holiday experience. Under her stewardship, Yellowtop has started developing a solar farm to make the park fully off-grid, introduced its first wellness retreat to deepen visitors’ connection with nature, and prioritised working with Yorkshire-based and UK suppliers to source sustainable products.

Diane’s next major project, The Wild Hare, will bring an additional twenty eco-friendly outdoor retreats, further enhancing Yellowtop’s reputation as a destination where sustainability and luxury go hand in hand.

“This award isn’t just recognition of our brand; it celebrates the values we have worked hard to bring to life,” Diane said. “We are showing that tourism can be heart-led, environmentally conscious and still provide a memorable, high-quality experience for every guest.”

By blending eco-luxury with locally inspired design and a strong commitment to sustainability, Yellowtop is setting a new benchmark for British holiday parks.

For more information about Yellowtop Country Park or to plan your stay, visit www.yellowtopcountrypark.co.uk.