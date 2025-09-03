Cardiff’s Puzzled Escape Rooms Wins International Award for A.I. Apocalypse

Puzzled Escape Rooms has earned a spot among the Best of Morty 2024, a prestigious global award recognising the top escape rooms selected from more than 50,000 games worldwide.

The award celebrates A.I. Apocalypse, one of Cardiff’s newest and most exciting escape rooms, which has achieved global recognition in under a year since its launch. Despite its recent arrival on Cardiff’s entertainment scene, it has stood out internationally for its creative gameplay and immersive storytelling.

“This recognition means so much to us,” said Kevin Steerment, co-founder of Puzzled Escape Rooms. “We set out to create something unique that goes far beyond traditional lock-and-key puzzles. To see our Cardiff escape room recognised on a worldwide stage so quickly is incredible.”

The venue’s success builds on a growing list of accolades, including Tripadvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Award, which Puzzled Escape Rooms has won for two years running, thanks to exceptional player feedback and guest satisfaction.

Visitors can currently enjoy two distinctive escape experiences:

Abandon Ship – a cinematic, ship-inspired adventure featuring intricate puzzles and detailed set design.

A.I. Apocalypse – Cardiff’s only sit-down escape room, offering an advanced high-tech mission where players face off against a rogue artificial intelligence.

Puzzled Escape Rooms caters to families, friends, corporate teams, and seasoned escape enthusiasts. With wheelchair-friendly facilities and free on-site parking, the venue provides a welcoming environment and unforgettable challenges for all skill levels.

Visit www.puzzledescaperooms.co.uk to book online today.