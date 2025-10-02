BWS Teams Up with Amuse to Launch Playful Animated Music Video for “5 Little Monkeys”

BWS has joined forces with Amuse to produce a vibrant new animated music video for the beloved nursery rhyme “5 Little Monkeys”, part of The Little Sunshine Kids catalogue – one of the world’s most streamed children’s music collections.

The Little Sunshine Kids have already amassed over 470 million Spotify streams across their catalogue on Amuse, captivating families worldwide with their timeless nursery rhymes.

Now, with a lively new remix and a colourful animated music video created by BWS, “5 Little Monkeys” has been given a fresh visual spin for children and parents to enjoy together. The track also features on the new greatest hits compilation, 10 Years of the Little Sunshine Kids.

The creative direction for the project was led by Matt Sherratt, with Holly Jameson heading the animation team that brought the characters to life with charm and energy.

Ben Wild, Founder of BWS, said: “Children’s music is a huge part of pop culture – it’s global, timeless, and loved by every generation, but it doesn’t always get the attention it deserves.

“Working with Amuse to reimagine The Little Sunshine Kids, ‘5 Little Monkeys’ gave us the chance to pair a classic song with fun, imaginative animation. It’s content that speaks to children while also striking a chord with parents.”

Amuse spearheaded the collaboration to refresh the catalogue and reconnect families worldwide with The Little Sunshine Kids through streaming platforms and digital tools, while also introducing the music to brand-new audiences.

Ben added: “From the very start, it was a true collaboration. Amuse gave us the freedom to be creative while keeping the animations true to the joyful spirit of the music. Animation has a special way of capturing children’s attention, sparking their imagination, and creating lasting memories – especially when paired with songs they already know and love.”

The new animated music video for “5 Little Monkeys” is now live on YouTube, with the full track available to stream on Spotify.