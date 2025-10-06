Chrissy Moore Art Advisory unveils Vanishing Points: an exploration of visibility and perception in Edinburgh

Chrissy Moore Art Advisory (CMAA) will unveil Vanishing Points, a new contemporary art exhibition running from 15–21 October 2025 at 1A Learmonth Place, Edinburgh, EH4 1AX. The show highlights the work of eight innovative contemporary artists who explore shifting viewpoints, transformation, and the boundaries between what is visible and what lies unseen.

Vanishing Points will present an engaging mix of painting, sculpture, photography, and mixed media by Sandy Coburn, Mike Crichton, Simon Middleton, Blake Milteer, Sarah Milteer, Jean-Pierre Sergent, Narelle Sissons, and Matthew Swift.

The exhibition invites visitors into a dialogue between disciplines, encouraging both intellectual reflection and emotional response. Ranging from expansive canvases to intricate small-scale works, the pieces collectively consider how varying artistic processes can converge to question perceptions of space, transformation, and visual experience.

The show celebrates the importance of recognising both emerging and well-established talent. Some artists will be making their debut in Scotland, while others bring decades of experimentation and inquiry into new visual territories.

“Each artist in Vanishing Points contributes a distinctive voice, yet together they invite us to re-examine how we see and interpret the world around us,” said Chrissy Moore, Director of CMAA. “This exhibition reflects our vision to create meaningful connections between artists, collectors, and audiences.”

The curatorial approach reflects CMAA’s broader commitment to supporting contemporary practice while guiding collectors and institutions. CMAA’s services include advising on acquisitions, collection management, valuations, and curatorial planning, bridging the gap between artistic creation and a growing community of collectors.

Visitors can expect a carefully considered display that sparks conversation, reveals surprising connections between different mediums, and highlights the continuing relevance of contemporary art in exploring identity, perception, and cultural transformation.

The exhibition will be open to the public daily from 12:00–17:00, 15–21 October 2025, with a special reception on 16 October at 18:30. Visitors are invited to engage with the artists’ works in person at Learmonth Place and to discover further insights through CMAA’s digital platforms and website.

Vanishing Points offers an opportunity to experience contemporary art at its most diverse and resonant, in the heart of Edinburgh’s cultural scene.