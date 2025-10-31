The Silk Road Studio Unveils New ‘Secret Garden’ Pattern Collection

Julia Campbell, Cheshire-based artist and pattern designer, and Founder & Creative Director of The Silk Road Studio, has launched her newest surface design collection, ‘The Secret Garden’. The range brings together timeless botanical motifs, chinoiserie influences and organic artistic forms to create refined patterns for luxury interiors and lifestyle applications.

This new release marks a pivotal step in Campbell’s evolving artistic practice, continuing her pursuit of combining fine art expression with high-end design for clients across home décor, fashion and luxury lifestyle markets.

Campbell’s work has earned international recognition for its craftsmanship, with her designs named Best Original Design by global design education leaders such as Immersion 2024. Her creative development spans decades of study and practice, beginning at West Surrey College of Art & Design, Wisbech College and Nottingham Trent University, where she graduated with a First-Class BA (Hons) in Fashion Marketing with Communications. She began her early career under the guidance of the late Hilary Alexander at The Daily Telegraph.

Her professional journey later expanded into PR and arts communications, including posts at Hammond PR in Buckingham Gate and the Fitzwilliam Museum, University of Cambridge. There, she helped promote cultural exhibitions and developed a deep understanding of visual storytelling and brand identity.

The story of The Silk Road Studio is also one of determination. After stepping away from her artistic path to focus on family for nearly four decades, Campbell returned to design work in 2017. During the pandemic, her intricate patterns gained new visibility when selected for international print-on-demand projects, including bespoke face mask designs.

Her work achieved major recognition in 2024 when she was named a leading designer in Bonnie Christine’s Immersion Course, selected from over a thousand participants. This milestone set the stage for The Silk Road Studio’s expansion towards heritage-inspired and luxury interiors collaborators such as House of Hackney.

‘The Secret Garden’ embodies this progression, presenting layered textures, nature-led motifs and elegant colour harmonies that balance classical detail with modern refinement.

“Everything I create tells a story,” Julia Campbell said. “My work is about more than decoration – it’s about emotion, memory, and the craftsmanship behind beauty. This collection captures the spirit of renewal and creative freedom that defines where I am now.”

The Silk Road Studio now offers private viewings of its portfolio and welcomes commissions from clients seeking meaningful, narrative-led pattern design.

Julia Campbell’s shift from PR specialist to celebrated surface designer highlights the creativity and resilience underpinning the UK’s independent design landscape. Her practice continues to evolve, positioning The Silk Road Studio as a standout British design house to watch in 2025.

For private access to The Silk Road Studio portfolio, please contact [email protected] or follow newly-launched @the_silk_road_studio.