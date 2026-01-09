Young Welsh DJ Efan Electro Drops New Single Following BBC Introducing Support and Documentary Release

Welsh DJ and electronic music producer Efan Electro has released his second single, “Stronger”, at just 11 years old, marking an important step in the rapid development of one of the UK’s youngest electronic music talents.

Based in Llanllechid, Eryri (Snowdonia), Efan has been steadily developing his profile through focused studio work, live DJ performances, broadcast exposure, and participation in community-based creative projects that support young artists.

The new track, Stronger, showcases a noticeable evolution in both confidence and musical direction. Built around energetic electronic production with emotional lift, the release balances contemporary dancefloor appeal with a clear sense of progression in sound and structure.

Prior to its official release, Stronger received early recognition after being played by Adam Walton on BBC Introducing. The airplay placed Efan among the youngest producers ever featured on the platform, highlighting the strength of the production and signalling growing interest from within the UK music scene.

Efan said “I was overjoyed to have a play in BBC Introducing, I never thought it would happen at my age. It feels amazing to have the song finally released and it’s given me such a boost of confidence to release more music in the future”

The single arrives shortly after the broadcast of a documentary following Efan’s journey as a young electronic artist, which is available on BBC iPlayer and the S4C YouTube Channel.

The film provides an intimate look at Efan’s development, documenting how he balances school life alongside studio sessions, rehearsals, and opportunities to perform in professional music environments.

One of the documentary’s standout moments captures Efan performing a DJ set at Kendal Calling, placing him on a major UK festival stage at an unusually young age. He performs at the well-known Tîm Peaks Cafe stage, shortly before Welsh band The Royston Club appeared for a secret set.

The film also features a backstage encounter with electronic music icon Fatboy Slim, offering a meaningful moment of connection between generations within dance music culture and underlining the genre’s openness to emerging talent.

In addition to his solo releases, Efan has been collaborating with Letters Grow Studio, a grassroots creative organisation focused on supporting young people through music and media. Through this partnership, Efan contributed to a community-led project producing a track for the North Wales Rivers Trust, demonstrating how music can be used as a tool for social and environmental awareness.

Beyond his technical skills, Efan Electro’s journey is increasingly recognised for its broader cultural impact. His work highlights the positive influence of music on confidence, creativity, and wellbeing in young people, and illustrates how electronic music can offer a constructive creative pathway from an early age.

As a Welsh artist, Efan represents a new generation of electronic musicians who remain closely connected to their local identity, community, and landscape while engaging with modern music culture.

“Stronger” is available on Spotify, Apple Music, and all major streaming platforms from 12 January 2026.