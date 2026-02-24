Northern Soul Dance Coach Platform to Bring Online Tuition to UK and International Learners

Lesley Ellen Gould is preparing to launch Northern Soul Dance Coach this March, an online teaching platform dedicated to the style and culture of Northern Soul dancing.

Built on decades of personal involvement with the genre, the service offers structured lessons for dancers of all abilities, delivered remotely.

The platform, hosted at northernsouldancecoach.com, will provide pre-recorded courses with 12 months’ access, enabling learners to progress at their own pace. Live Zoom sessions will also be available for individuals and groups, offering an interactive option for those unable to attend in-person classes.

Reflecting on how the idea developed, Lesley said: “People asking for me to show them my dance moves is where the story began. The whole piece is rooted back in the 1970s, when as a teenager I attended the legendary Wigan Casino, the epicentre of the Northern Soul movement.”

She first discovered Northern Soul at the age of 15, but a move abroad and other commitments meant she stepped away from the scene for many years.

Her return came in 2023 after attending a local event in Kent, where she was soon invited to mentor others and perform. By the following year she had entered a competition at Blackpool Tower Ballroom.

“I was really into Northern Soul by 2024 and went to Blackpool. I wasn’t meant to compete but was pushed into it and ended up making the quarterfinals. I think that was a sign I should do this,” Lesley added.

Interest in her teaching has grown beyond her local area.

“They will buy packages that are right for them, and there is also the option for one-to-one online. Obviously, being based in Kent, there isn’t the option for me to travel the country, but I have been getting requests from all over,” Lesley said.

The platform reflects her aim to share long-standing experience while making Northern Soul tuition more widely accessible.