Tom Moriarty unveils new single ‘She’s Like The River’ ahead of forthcoming album Chapters

British singer-songwriter Tom Moriarty has released the lead single “She’s Like The River” from his upcoming album “Chapters”, scheduled for release on 5 June 2026. The track highlights the songwriting craft and distinctive vocal style that define the new record.

“Chapters” will be Moriarty’s fifth studio album, following a series of well-received releases that attracted praise from critics and established artists, including David Crosby, who told Tom he had “made a great record”.

The forthcoming album signals a development in Moriarty’s musical direction. While rooted in the acoustic folk and roots sound that built his reputation in the UK and North America, the addition of electric guitar — a discipline he studied at the Musician’s Institute in Los Angeles — introduces broader textures. Some songs draw on southern rock influences, while others remain centred on his familiar acoustic storytelling style. “She’s Like The River” belongs to the latter group and is a composition Moriarty regards as one of his strongest.

Tom said: “The river to me is a special place. It brings me comfort and peace. I spent many years living in the mountains and there are places I would visit by the river where I would find solace and understanding. It is a place where I would be healed and feel love. For me to say to someone that they are like the river is the highest compliment I could ever pay them. It is the best expression of love I could ever say to them. I have only known one person in my life who is to me the river.”

The recording begins with a restrained acoustic guitar and piano passage, joined by mandola to reflect Moriarty’s Irish background. Backing vocals are provided by sisters Louise and Melanie Marshall, whose credits include Jools Holland’s band, jazz performance and musical theatre. Moriarty invited them to contribute after hearing their work on Ray Lamontagne’s album Gossip In The Grain.

After the introduction, the lead vocal sets out the personal symbolism of the river in Moriarty’s life. The chorus features string arrangements by Georgie Leach (Seasick Steve), who also appeared on Moriarty’s earlier album “The Road”, alongside drums from Evan Jenkins (Eric Clapton, Van Morrison). The call-and-response chorus, performed with the Marshall sisters, has already prompted audience participation during early live performances.

The middle section allows Moriarty to showcase the vocal intensity for which he is known, previously described by BBC Radio 2 as “an incredible voice” and often compared to Eddie Vedder and Ray Lamontagne.

Work on “Chapters” began during Moriarty’s recovery from a serious accident and a dog attack that injured his left hand and threatened his career. Recording sessions took place in autumn 2019 with producer Tristan Longworth (Jon Allen) and a group of established session musicians. Although the album was nearly complete and scheduled for spring 2020, the pandemic forced its release to be postponed.

Final mixing was completed in summer 2025 in preparation for its release. “Chapters” will be issued on 5 June 2026, concluding a project that has been in development for several years.