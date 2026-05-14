“Nyumba” sees Carlos Garo and Miriam Stockley unite for an international musical collaboration

Spanish composer and producer Carlos Garo joins forces with South African singer Miriam Stockley on “Nyumba”, a new single inspired by world music, cinematic composition and new age influences. Created across four continents, the release delivers a cross-cultural musical experience shaped by global collaboration.

“Nyumba”, which means “home” in Swahili, explores the concept of an inner refuge during times of global uncertainty. The composition is structured as a four-part musical journey, moving through different emotional stages inspired by natural cycles.

The production features contributions from multiple regions, including a vocal recording by Miriam Stockley in Florida, United States, a choir recorded in Nigeria, and bansuri flute performed in India. Instrumentation and production were led by Carlos Garo in Spain. The track was mastered by Tim Oliver at Real World Studios in the United Kingdom.

Carlos Garo said: “Nyumba speaks of home as an inner place, of our roots and our connection to what is essential. The voice of Miriam Stockley brings an ancestral dimension that transforms the music into a spiritual journey.”

Miriam Stockley is internationally recognised for her work as the lead vocalist of Karl Jenkins’ Adiemus project, as well as her contributions to film soundtracks including The Lord of the Rings. In “Nyumba”, her voice is used as a non-lexical instrument, built on original phonetic elements rather than a specific language.

Carlos Garo is a composer and multi-instrumentalist whose work spans contemporary instrumental music, cinematic sound design and new age. He is a member of the Recording Academy, GRAMMY®, and has received international recognition including awards from the Hollywood Independent Music Awards and One World Music Awards.

The single was produced by Carlos Garo and released through Rocket Music, with international distribution by Music Adders and publishing managed by Five Publishing.

“Nyumba” will be available from 15 May 2026 on digital platforms.