New Well School status highlights wellbeing as a core measure of school success

A new accreditation scheme is enabling schools to gain independent recognition for their commitment to the wellbeing of pupils and staff, treating it as a key performance measure alongside academic results and safeguarding.

The Youth Sport Trust has awarded the first Well School accreditations, introducing a model that allows wellbeing to be formally assessed and validated as part of school leadership strategy.

The framework provides a practical method for schools to review and evidence their wellbeing provision with the same level of scrutiny used for academic and safeguarding outcomes. It has been developed to integrate with current processes without increasing staff workload. Through peer evaluation and a defined grading system, the scheme helps leaders demonstrate impact, monitor development and ensure wellbeing remains central to school improvement plans.

In the first 3 months since its launch, over 40 schools have applied for their Well Schools Accreditation, with seven already peer reviewed and awarded. The first accredited schools are:

High Tunstall College of Science, Hartlepool

Hayle Academy, Hayle

Crown Hills Community and Sports College, Leicester

Oasis Blakenhale Junior School, Birmingham

Manchester Communication Academy, Manchester

Kensington Primary School, Newham

Clare Mount Specialist Sports College, Wirral

The milestone comes as school leaders face mounting pressure around workforce sustainability, attendance and inclusion, yet growing evidence highlights that prioritising wellbeing has a critical role in improving educational outcomes.

In particular, insights from the Well School pilot showed teachers at participating case study schools reported:

Lower levels of emotional exhaustion

Significantly lower levels of depersonalisation/cynicism

High levels of feelings of teacher efficacy in engaging pupils

High level of job satisfaction

A YouGov survey of more than 1,000 parents, guardians and carers, co-funded by #BeeWell and the Youth Sport Trust in April 2025, found that 66% of parents selected pupil wellbeing as an important consideration when selecting a secondary school, more so than other factors such as school location (62%), facilities (61%), school culture and ethos (56%) and Ofsted rating (52%). Notably, only 43% of parents cited exam results as a key factor in their decision.

The fore core areas for measurement in the Well School Accreditation are:

Well Culture: Culture of belonging with health and wellbeing at the heart of the school.

Lead Well: Staff and pupils are empowered to shape and lead their school’s wellbeing approach

Move Well: Every pupil is physically and mentally prepared for learning and life

Live Well: Every pupil has opportunities and skills to thrive in school and beyond

Attendees to Youth Sport Trust Conference 2026 will have access to sessions delivered by Beacon Well Schools exploring the journey to accreditation, along with practical insights and examples.

Ali Oliver MBE, Youth Sport Trust CEO, said: “Schools are facing immense pressure every day, from workforce challenges to rising pupil needs. Children today are also facing pressures unknown to previous generations, sedentary lifestyles and the constant influence of social media and excessive screen time. If we do not adjust our approaches, we will see increasing consequences for young people’s education and development.

“Prioritising wellbeing in school culture is one of the most powerful ways to intervene, yet it remains an under-used resource. The Well Check helps schools review their provision and be signposted to practical school-led solutions, and Well School accreditation celebrates and validates schools taking action and demonstrates to parents, carers and their community a forward-thinking approach. Our research shows what schools do to promote wellbeing is a major factor in parental choice when it comes to their child’s school. When pupils and staff feel supported, safe and valued, engagement rises, behaviour improves, and children are given the best chance to thrive both academically and personally.”