New Heaven New Earth marks 42 years with expanding global reach and community initiatives

New Heaven New Earth, an organisation based in South Korea, has celebrated its 42nd anniversary, reflecting on its journey from small beginnings to an international community that attracts tens of thousands of new participants each year.

The anniversary was commemorated on 15 March in Cheongju, where more than 2,000 people attended in person. Additional members from across South Korea and abroad joined via livestream, illustrating the organisation’s growing global presence.

Established on 14 March 1984, the group initially operated through small, informal gatherings in private homes and outdoor spaces. Over the past four decades, it has evolved into a wide-reaching international network, engaging participants from diverse age groups and cultural backgrounds.

Education and participation supporting growth

A key factor behind its development has been its structured education programmes. Its training centre has recorded strong levels of participation, including a significant milestone in 2019 when more than 100,000 individuals completed courses within a single year, a notable achievement for this type of initiative.

More recently, 59,192 participants completed a major training programme in 2025, with a substantial number joining from outside South Korea. This trend highlights increasing international interest and engagement.

Long-standing members often point to the organisation’s focus on detailed study, discussion and personal growth as a key attraction. Some early participants, now in their 70s, recall joining during its formative years and remaining actively involved, emphasising a lasting sense of community and continuity.

International connections and cooperation

The organisation has also broadened its global reach through partnership agreements and exchange programmes. As of last year, it reported links with 969 groups within South Korea and 14,347 groups across 89 countries. In addition, 1,729 groups in 48 countries have formally aligned with its network, alongside 129 within South Korea.

These figures reflect ongoing efforts to strengthen international relationships and encourage cross-border collaboration.

Community service and outreach

In recent years, the organisation has increased its focus on social contribution and community involvement.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, 3,741 members took part in plasma donation initiatives to support medical research. In 2022, more than 70,000 members participated in a nationwide blood donation campaign over a two-week period, helping to address shortages.

Members have also contributed to disaster relief efforts, responding to events such as oil spills, earthquakes and wildfires within South Korea. Ongoing initiatives include meal-sharing programmes for older people living alone and support services for migrant workers.

Looking ahead

As it marks its 42nd anniversary, the organisation views the milestone as an opportunity to reflect on its progress while continuing to expand its educational and community-focused activities.

With participation increasing both within South Korea and internationally, it aims to build on its existing networks and further enhance its role in fostering community engagement and cross-cultural exchange.