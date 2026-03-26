Cirrus Introduces Assessment Consultancy Service As Pressure On High-Stakes Exams Grows

Cirrus Assessment has launched a specialist consultancy offering designed to support organisations in strengthening high-stakes examination programmes amid increasing regulatory scrutiny and operational demands.

Assessment teams are facing mounting expectations around academic integrity, governance standards, candidate fairness and the reliability of delivery. Many organisations are managing these complex responsibilities with limited internal resources, while also adapting to digital delivery models, expanding programme scales and heightened regulatory oversight.

The newly introduced consultancy service provides both strategic guidance and practical operational support to help organisations address these challenges. It formalises the expertise Cirrus has historically delivered to its platform users and extends access to organisations beyond its existing client base.

Cirrus delivers support across two integrated service areas: Platform Services and Assessment Services.

Platform Services are designed to assist awarding bodies, professional organisations and universities delivering high-stakes examinations through the Cirrus platform, supported by specialist knowledge in assessment design and delivery.

Assessment Services, meanwhile, offer broader expertise in programme design, governance and operational delivery. This area will be led by Robert Burns, Head of Business Consulting, who brings over 25 years of experience working with regulated awarding bodies and professional institutions. He previously held the role of Delivery Lead for Assessments at the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Scotland, where he oversaw assessment delivery and supporting technology.

In his new role, Burns will support organisations undertaking assessment redesign, digital transformation and governance improvements within complex, high-stakes environments.

Robert Burns, Head of Business Consulting at Cirrus Assessment, said: “Assessment teams are under intense pressure. Standards must hold up to scrutiny. Delivery has to work every time. Our role is to bring calm, practical expertise so organisations can strengthen their programmes without adding unnecessary complexity.

We offer four types of support covering every stage of the assessment cycle. Some organisations need us end to end. Others bring us in for one specific area. Either way they receive the same level of expertise.”

As part of the service, Cirrus is also introducing a structured Assessment Process Check. This complimentary independent review enables organisations to evaluate strengths, identify risks and uncover opportunities within their current assessment processes before committing to further consultancy work.

Further information about Cirrus Assessment Services and consultancy is now available.