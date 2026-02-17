THE FRNTAL Strengthens Music and Sports Representation with Dedicated Division Growth

THE FRNTAL, the international celebrity and talent management firm established by Shery Lunardi, has announced the expansion of its specialist Music and Sports divisions.

The move reflects increasing global demand for tailored, narrative-led representation across music, sport and crossover entertainment, and follows the agency’s broader international growth, including the opening of a new headquarters in Dubai alongside its offices in Los Angeles, London and Paris.

The agency has built a reputation for combining high-level talent management with culturally attuned branding, communications and strategic commercial partnerships.

Through the enhanced Music and Sports divisions, THE FRNTAL aims to deliver advanced, sector-specific support to musicians, athletes, performers and digital creators, with a focus on long-term career development in highly competitive industries.

The expanded structure is built around three principal areas:

Talent positioning: Crafting authentic, individual strategies that shape public identity, develop visual and narrative direction, and support career planning for artists, athletes and multi-disciplinary talent.

Public relations: Delivering comprehensive communications programmes including media strategy, editorial placement, reputation management, crisis response, digital visibility, multilingual campaigns and international press positioning.

Brand partnerships: Securing meaningful endorsement agreements, sponsorships, collaborations and licensing opportunities with global brands aligned to each client’s values, trajectory and cultural presence.

“Our mission has always been to support clients with strategy and substance, architecting legacies rather than chasing headlines,” said Shery Lunardi, Founder and Director of THE FRNTAL. “As global demand rises for intentional representation at the intersection of music, sports, entertainment, and culture, this expansion allows us to deliver elevated impact.

We’re equipping our roster with specialized expertise, international networks, multilingual capabilities, and opportunities to thrive across borders, whether launching albums, securing major athletic endorsements, or building enduring influence.”

Key elements of the expansion include:

Onboarding of specialized agents, PR strategists, and partnership experts with deep experience in music labels, professional sports, entertainment ecosystems, and premium brand campaigns.

Enhanced capabilities for data-driven insights, influencer engagement, VIP access to global cultural events, cross-market media placements, and regional liaisons in key cultural capitals.

New initiatives to support emerging talents through mentorship, content resources, exclusive networking, and tailored programs for growth in music and sports sectors.

THE FRNTAL represents a curated roster of high-profile clients spanning film, fashion, music, entrepreneurship, sport and digital media, operating through a model that links visibility, brand value and commercial success.

The expansion is intended both to deepen services for existing clients and to welcome new talent seeking discreet, globally connected representation.

For representation, partnership or media enquiries, contact [email protected].

About THE FRNTAL



Founded by Shery Lunardi, THE FRNTAL is a global celebrity and talent management agency and creative public relations firm specializing in strategic representation, brand development, and legacy-building for high-profile individuals and brands in entertainment, music, sports, creative arts, and beyond. Services include celebrity and talent management, public relations and editorial media strategy, brand building and strategic partnerships, influencer and VIP access networking, publicity campaign development, and entertainment/business consulting.

Headquartered in London, Los Angeles, Paris, and Dubai, THE FRNTAL operates with a global network of media and industry partners to deliver bespoke, intentional strategies across borders.