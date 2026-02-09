Fun For Life Fest Brings Boney M, Boyzlife, Newton Faulkner and Bay City Rollers to Glasgow

A brand-new family-friendly festival is coming to Glasgow, with Boney M featuring Maizie Williams, Boyzlife featuring Keith Duffy of Boyzone and Brian Mcfadden formerly of Westlife, Newton Faulkner and Bay City Rollers confirmed for the Fun For Life Fest on Saturday 16 May 2026.

The one-day event will take place at Tollcross Park and aims to combine live music, entertainment and community impact. Alongside the performances, the festival will feature a wide programme of activities, with organisers confirming that a portion of profits will be used to fund the delivery of ambulances to communities in need.

The main stage will host a varied line-up of artists, while visitors can also enjoy a comedy programme, a dedicated sports zone with an influencer-led football match, storytelling areas and an outdoor cinema. Limited-capacity yoga sessions and creative workshops will also be available, all included within the ticket price.

Standard tickets are priced at £35 for adults and £23 for children, excluding booking fees. Organisers say the pricing represents strong value for a festival offering entertainment and activities of this scale.

Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased via www.funforlifefest.com.

Tollcross Park, known for its historic rose garden and expansive green space, has been selected as the venue for its ability to accommodate the festival’s wide-ranging programme. The park benefits from strong transport connections, with Carntyne train station just a five-minute walk away and frequent services from Queen Street station. Organisers note that Tollcross Park has a legacy of hosting major concerts and believe the festival will help reintroduce it as a key cultural destination.

Festival director Umran Ali Javaid, who has already helped deliver more than 40 ambulances to communities around the world, said the event is designed to offer both entertainment and impact.

He said “Im really excited to showcase this festival which will be innovative, great value for money and a memorable experience for all ages. We have an excellent team of professionals and partners working with us who have decades of event experience and aim to deliver the festival to a high standard.”

He added “We’re delighted to announce some of the fantastic artists set to perform at the festival. Boney M are legendary, with hits loved across the globe. Boyzlife featuring Keith Duffy and Brian Mcfadden are joining the bill performing legendary hits of Boyzone and Westlife alongside new music. Newton Faulkner who has released multiple acclaimed albums and tartan legends Bay City Rollers with hits like Bye Bye Baby will also take to the main stage”.

In addition to music and entertainment, the festival will include an immersive experience zone, a dinosaur-themed area for younger attendees, and a drone light show planned for the closing stages of the event.

Another key focus of the festival is its charitable mission. Organisers have committed to using some of the profits to deliver 15 ambulances worldwide, including one for a hospice in Scotland. Four ambulances have already been secured as part of this goal.

“This will allow us to put kindness at the heart of the festival.”

“The festival will be a safe space for families and friends so they can enjoy a memorable experience together and we can deliver ambulances on a larger scale.”