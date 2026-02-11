Engage Employee Summit 2026 Returns with a Two-Day Focus on People, Technology and the Future of Work

Engage Business Media has confirmed details of the 2026 Engage Employee Summit, the UK’s largest free-to-attend event dedicated to senior HR, internal communications and employee engagement professionals. The event will take place on 20–21 May 2026 at Evolution London.

Entering its 11th year, the Summit expands to a two-day programme and is expected to welcome more than 3,000 attendees. With 250 speakers, 120 exhibitors, a main stage and six specialist topic stages, the event offers one of the most wide-ranging explorations of modern workplace challenges and opportunities.

The 2026 programme is guided by a clear ambition: building organisations where people and technology strengthen one another. The first day centres on today’s workplace realities, including engagement fatigue, widening skills gaps, evolving leadership expectations and the complexities of supporting hybrid, frontline and diverse workforces.

Throughout the Summit, delegates will hear from organisations sharing practical examples, data-led insights and candid experiences that reflect what is working in real-world environments. The second day shifts the focus to the future, exploring how artificial intelligence, workforce mobility, emerging career paths and changing employee priorities will reshape leadership, communication, wellbeing and organisational structures.

Sessions will address how organisations can adapt, prepare leaders for change and build trust and resilience while keeping the employee experience central to decision-making. Delegates will also benefit from an interactive Summit app, enabling networking, live content access and real-time interaction with speakers and fellow attendees.

The Engage Employee Summit will feature six topic stages, alongside a high-impact main stage, covering the critical levers of modern workforce strategy:​

Organisational Culture & HR Leadership – exploring culture, trust, employee voice and the changing identity of HR, including leadership in an AI-enabled workplace and culture in a borderless world.​

Talent, Skills & Workforce Evolution – for talent and workforce leaders focused on dynamic skills strategies, hiring decisions, retention under pressure and predictive workforce planning.​

Internal Communications & Employee Voice – aimed at internal communicators and engagement specialists working to cut through the noise, elevate employee voice and prove impact through measurement and insight.​

Communication & the Connected Workplace – focused on reaching deskless and dispersed teams, digital engagement and redefining what “connected” really means at work in hybrid and frontline settings.​

Wellbeing, Diversity & Inclusion – examining mental health, resilience, psychological safety, financial wellbeing and inclusion as a cultural foundation, as well as the next era of employer-supported wellbeing.​

Reward, Recognition & Future Benefits – for reward and benefits leaders designing human-centred, data-informed strategies, from recognition that truly works to personalised benefits and the evolving reward value exchange.​

Across these stages, delegates will access cutting-edge insights, practical tools and actionable strategies spanning leadership, talent, communication, wellbeing, reward and the digital workplace.​



As part of the agenda and exhibition, the Summit will host 120 leading employee engagement and HR software providers, integrated as strategic sponsors and partners. These organisations will showcase how technology can enable culture, communication, listening, wellbeing, reward and recognition at scale, helping senior leaders translate strategic ambition into operational reality.

Throughout the two days, sponsors will deliver live demonstrations, product walk-throughs and case studies aligned to the Summit themes, illustrating how platforms are being used to strengthen connection, measure sentiment and drive meaningful behaviour change. Positioned at the heart of the exhibition, they will offer consultative conversations, practical tools and proof-of-concept examples to help attendees accelerate transformation in their own organisations.

The 2026 Summit is shaped by the Engage Employee Advisory Board, a group of senior leaders whose expertise and insight ensure the programme reflects the most pressing challenges and opportunities facing employee engagement professionals.

Featured speakers for 2026 include HR, internal communications, reward, wellbeing and talent leaders from brands such as Google, Visa, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts, Bupa, British Airways, Heathrow, Gymshark, Jaguar Land Rover, Diageo, the NHS, PwC UK, Starbucks, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners, Lloyds Banking Group, Standard Chartered and many more. Their sessions will spotlight real-world case studies, measurable outcomes and replicable approaches that delegates can adapt within their own contexts.​

The Engage Employee Summit is designed for senior leaders responsible for people, culture and transformation, including:​ CPOs, CHROs and senior people leaders shaping culture and organisational transformation

Internal comms and engagement specialists who shape the stories employees hear every day

HR, people and culture leaders driving healthier, more equitable employee experiences

Wellbeing and inclusion leaders aligning support, equity and lived experience with organisational purpose

Reward and benefits leaders redefining value, recognition and benefits for the modern workforce

Talent leaders accountable for attracting, developing and retaining critical skills in dynamic labour markets​

Delegates will leave with new perspectives, proven frameworks and practical tools to strengthen satisfaction, performance, loyalty and overall employee experience at individual, team and organisational level.​

Hosted at Evolution London, the Summit benefits from a state-of-the-art venue supported by the latest AV technology. The space is optimised for learning, networking and business development, with turnkey exhibitor solutions and premium branding opportunities for partners.​

Networking is built into the event design, with:​

Topic-led roundtables for focused peer-to-peer discussion and knowledge-sharing

An AI-powered meetings programme and concierge service to facilitate tailored 1–2–1 meetings with senior professionals

An interactive event app enabling delegates to connect, access live content and engage with speakers and sessions in real time

A Summit Party after Day One, combining networking with entertainment to help delegates reset ahead of an energised Day Two​

The Engage Employee Summit offers an all-access pass free of charge for approved senior HR and employee engagement professionals, including access to:​

Six topic stages and main stage keynotes

Interactive interviews and panel debates

Pre-arranged one-to-one meetings, focus groups and roundtables

Full use of the event networking app​

Registrations are subject to approval and are not available for suppliers or vendors.​