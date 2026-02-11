Engage Employee Summit 2026 Returns with a Two-Day Focus on People, Technology and the Future of Work

Engage Business Media has confirmed details of the 2026 Engage Employee Summit, the UK’s largest free-to-attend event dedicated to senior HR, internal communications and employee engagement professionals. The event will take place on 20–21 May 2026 at Evolution London.
Entering its 11th year, the Summit expands to a two-day programme and is expected to welcome more than 3,000 attendees. With 250 speakers, 120 exhibitors, a main stage and six specialist topic stages, the event offers one of the most wide-ranging explorations of modern workplace challenges and opportunities.
The 2026 programme is guided by a clear ambition: building organisations where people and technology strengthen one another. The first day centres on today’s workplace realities, including engagement fatigue, widening skills gaps, evolving leadership expectations and the complexities of supporting hybrid, frontline and diverse workforces.
Throughout the Summit, delegates will hear from organisations sharing practical examples, data-led insights and candid experiences that reflect what is working in real-world environments. The second day shifts the focus to the future, exploring how artificial intelligence, workforce mobility, emerging career paths and changing employee priorities will reshape leadership, communication, wellbeing and organisational structures.
Sessions will address how organisations can adapt, prepare leaders for change and build trust and resilience while keeping the employee experience central to decision-making. Delegates will also benefit from an interactive Summit app, enabling networking, live content access and real-time interaction with speakers and fellow attendees.
- Organisational Culture & HR Leadership – exploring culture, trust, employee voice and the changing identity of HR, including leadership in an AI-enabled workplace and culture in a borderless world.
- Talent, Skills & Workforce Evolution – for talent and workforce leaders focused on dynamic skills strategies, hiring decisions, retention under pressure and predictive workforce planning.
- Internal Communications & Employee Voice – aimed at internal communicators and engagement specialists working to cut through the noise, elevate employee voice and prove impact through measurement and insight.
- Communication & the Connected Workplace – focused on reaching deskless and dispersed teams, digital engagement and redefining what “connected” really means at work in hybrid and frontline settings.
- Wellbeing, Diversity & Inclusion – examining mental health, resilience, psychological safety, financial wellbeing and inclusion as a cultural foundation, as well as the next era of employer-supported wellbeing.
- Reward, Recognition & Future Benefits – for reward and benefits leaders designing human-centred, data-informed strategies, from recognition that truly works to personalised benefits and the evolving reward value exchange.
CPOs, CHROs and senior people leaders shaping culture and organisational transformation
- Internal comms and engagement specialists who shape the stories employees hear every day
- HR, people and culture leaders driving healthier, more equitable employee experiences
- Wellbeing and inclusion leaders aligning support, equity and lived experience with organisational purpose
- Reward and benefits leaders redefining value, recognition and benefits for the modern workforce
- Talent leaders accountable for attracting, developing and retaining critical skills in dynamic labour markets
- Topic-led roundtables for focused peer-to-peer discussion and knowledge-sharing
- An AI-powered meetings programme and concierge service to facilitate tailored 1–2–1 meetings with senior professionals
- An interactive event app enabling delegates to connect, access live content and engage with speakers and sessions in real time
- A Summit Party after Day One, combining networking with entertainment to help delegates reset ahead of an energised Day Two
- Six topic stages and main stage keynotes
- Interactive interviews and panel debates
- Pre-arranged one-to-one meetings, focus groups and roundtables
- Full use of the event networking app