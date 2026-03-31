Horlock House Expands UK Events Portfolio with Major Music Festival Launch in Keighley

Delivering projects from Cougar Live MusicX in Keighley to Pride This Way and beyond.

Horlock House, an established producer of sports and entertainment events, including Manchester’s Village Pride, is set to play a leading role in launching the first-ever Cougar Live MusicX festival at Cougar Park on 24–25 July 2026.

Known as the home ground of the Keighley Cougars, Cougar Park will be reimagined as a large-scale live music venue for a standout weekend. The event will feature headline performances from BRIT Award-winning group JLS on the Friday, followed by reggae icons UB40 featuring Ali Campbell on the Saturday.

The two-day event is designed to offer a family-friendly festival atmosphere, with a headline stage performance each evening. A limited selection of VIP experiences will also be available, including priority access, Golden Circle entry, and an additional feature yet to be announced.

Positioned as a unique music experience in the centre of Keighley, the festival aims to bring the scale and excitement of major city events directly to local audiences, removing the need for travel.

The Keighley Cougars, recognised for their forward-thinking and inclusive outlook, are once again demonstrating innovation by introducing this new entertainment venture, strengthening their reputation across both sport and cultural events.

Cougar Live MusicX is expected to mark an important cultural milestone for the town, providing residents with access to high-quality live performances within their own community.

Horlock House has been instrumental in uniting the Cougars with Piper Music Management, a company well known for organising large-scale UK concerts, helping to bring the festival concept to life. This collaboration builds on Horlock House’s expanding body of work, which includes involvement with Manchester Village Pride, themed this year as “There’s No Place Like Home.”

In addition to live events, Jack Horlock, Founder and Managing Director of Horlock House, is also a producer of the global podcast Pride This Way. The podcast is hosted by international vocalist Soraya Vivian and produced by Pillars of Change Media, based in the United States.

The series explores Pride-related stories and LGBTQ+ culture from around the world, with current filming taking place in the UK before travelling to Miami Beach Pride in Florida in April.

“We are honoured to work with Cougar Live MusicX and global brands who believe in supporting inclusivity,” said MD Jack Horlock. “Our goal is to create opportunities and spaces where everyone feels welcomed and valued, regardless of background. To be part of an event that not only champions diversity and local neighbourhood, but also connects to a wider global community, is truly inspiring.”

For further details about Horlock House, Pride This Way, or hospitality packages for Cougar Live MusicX, including a limited number of Meet & Greet opportunities, please get in touch.