Carlisle gears up for a weekend of roaring engines as Monster Truck Motorfest rolls into town

RA Monster Events has confirmed that its action-packed Monster Truck Motorfest is set to take over Carlisle this coming weekend.

Scheduled for Saturday 25th and Sunday 26th April at Carlisle Racecourse, the event is expected to deliver a high-energy programme packed with monster truck showcases, thrilling stunt displays, live performances, and entertainment suitable for all ages.

“Carlisle is set for an incredible weekend of action and family fun,” said Peter Richardson, Managing Director of RA Monster Events.

“Motorfest brings together the excitement of monster trucks, high-energy stunt performances, and a full festival atmosphere that families can enjoy together. We’re looking forward to bringing the show to Carlisle and giving visitors a weekend to remember.”

Attendees can look forward to powerful monster trucks dominating the main arena, alongside jaw-dropping stunt routines performed by experienced riders and entertainers. A wide range of family-friendly attractions will also be available throughout the day, ensuring there is something for everyone.

RA Monster Events is widely recognised for staging large-scale live shows across the UK, blending the spectacle of motorsport with engaging festival-style entertainment designed for families.

Event Details

Dates: Saturday 25th – Sunday 26th April

Location: Carlisle Racecourse, Durdar Rd, Carlisle CA2 4TS

Times: Saturday: 10am to 10.30pm, Sunday: 10am to 7.30pm (Free parking)

The Carlisle event is the next stop in the company’s growing 2026 nationwide Motorfest tour, which includes more than 40 locations across the UK.