A Spectacular Billy Joel Tribute Night Is Coming to the Phoenix Arts Club This May

London’s Phoenix Arts Club has announced that it will be welcoming a tribute evening dedicated to the legendary Billy Joel, one of the most celebrated and enduring singer-songwriters in the history of popular music, on 6th May.
Performer Trevor Stockton will bring his high-energy, passionate tribute to the Piano Man to the stage, playing two complete sets drawn from Joel’s most beloved catalogue. Audiences can expect iconic titles such as My Life, New York State of Mind and You May Be Right alongside deeper cuts including Zanzibar and Summer Highland Falls for those who know the catalogue beyond the hits.
Trevor has spent more than a decade building his career in the music industry, having shared stages with the likes of Birds of Tokyo, Aloe Blacc and The Cat Empire in a supporting capacity, as well as working as a sideman alongside artists including Casey Donovan and undertaking tours that have taken him around the world. He made the move to London at the start of 2025 and has since continued to tour extensively at theatres throughout the UK.
Billy Joel’s career is one of extraordinary breadth and longevity, stretching across more than six decades and encompassing an impressive range of musical styles including rock, pop, classical, country blues and jazz, all delivered with a consistency and quality that has kept him at the forefront of popular music throughout.
Trevor Stockton said: “I am thrilled to be delivering this tribute to one of the world’s best-selling music artists at the Phoenix Arts Club for the first time. After delivering multiple sold out shows in Australia and New Zealand throughout 2024 and 2025 to rave reviews, I could not be more excited to bring this show to the UK for what is set to be an exceptional occasion.”
All Billy Joel fans are warmly invited to join Trevor Stockton for an unforgettable evening of music honouring one of the most remarkable careers in modern musical history. Tickets are available to purchase at phoenixartsclub.com.