ERG Blueprint conference announced to support UK workplace inclusion leaders

A newly created conference focused on employee networks and inclusion leadership will take place in London in April 2026.

Organised by iCAN and Howlett Brown, ERG Blueprint is a single-day in-person event aimed at those responsible for shaping employee engagement and inclusive culture within organisations.

The conference will be held on Tuesday 28 April 2026 at Leonardo Royal St Paul’s. It will welcome ERG coordinators, HR and DEI specialists, executive sponsors and advocates from across the country. The event will be hosted by AJ Odudu and will feature contributions from Richard Etienne, Charlene Brown and Vanessa Vallely.

With employee networks increasingly expected to demonstrate clear value while operating in complex and sometimes politically sensitive environments, the event is intended to offer practical insight, strategic direction and peer learning.

“Employee networks are powerful engines for change – but the people running them are often under-resourced, under-supported, and expected to deliver extraordinary impact,” said Ajay Mistry, Co-Chair of iCAN. “This conference is designed to change that – giving leaders the tools, strategy and support they need to succeed.”

Sessions throughout the day will address topics such as organisational structure, influence and stakeholder management, handling conflict, using data effectively, strengthening network identity and maintaining personal resilience, equipping participants with approaches they can apply within their own organisations.

Highlights include:

Identifying Challenges and Barriers Workshop

Framing the Value of ERGs for Chairs, Members, DEI Leads and Sponsors

Influence and Persuasion Workshop

Identifying Challenges, Barriers & Solutions Workshop

The day will also explore why ERGs matter and the challenges of leading through turbulent times, while also offering interactive workshops to help networks define their unique value points and capture their impact through better metrics.

“We know that network leaders sit at the intersection of culture, strategy, and lived experience, making them the true catalysts of inclusion and belonging,” said Charlene Brown, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Howlett Brown. “They are not just volunteers – they are strategists, influencers and connectors. This conference equips network leaders to future-proof their networks, scale their impact, and deliver measurable value aligned to organisational purpose.”

The ERG Blueprint conference is designed for:

ERG Chairs, Co-Chairs and core team members

HR and DEI Professionals embedding networks into organisational strategy

Executive Sponsors advocating for inclusion from the top

Aspiring ERG Founders, leaders and members

Stakeholder groups, partners and consultants working alongside employee networks

The conference is open to all sectors and is designed to foster cross-industry learning and collaboration.