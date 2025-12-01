Electric Shadows Film Festival Brings Chinese Cinema Back to Leicester

Electric Shadows: Leicester Chinese Film Festival, hosted by the School of Creative Industries and Culture (CIC) within DMU’s newly formed Faculty of Arts, Technology and Culture (TAC), will once again take place across Phoenix Cinema and Art Centre and Showcase Cinema de Lux from 24 to 30 November.

The annual festival is delivered through a collaboration between the Cultural Management subject area and the Confucius Institute, bringing together expertise from across the university.

The programme opens on Monday evening, 24 November, with the UK Premiere of “Shore of Life” (2025). Alongside its selection of new releases and much-loved classics, this year’s edition will once again showcase cultural demonstrations, live performances, craft workshops and industry-focused sessions.

Professor Yi Zhang, Co-Director of the Confucius Institute, described the event’s impact: “The Chinese film festival is like a luminous window into China’s soul. Each film is a vivid brushstroke on a moving canvas, allowing audiences to travel through history, culture, and emotion, and to experience the warmth and depth of Chinese stories through the universal art of cinema.”

Reflecting on the festival’s development, Dr Hiu Man Chan, Co-Founder of Electric Shadows and Senior Lecturer in Creative Industries at DMU, said: “Electric Shadows is a relatively new addition to many well-known festivals in the city of Leicester. It is a true adventure to work with different partners each year to nurture its growth, at the same time exploring a space for conversation via a shared passion in the cinema. I am determined to keep it going the best I can.”

This year’s programme line-up includes:

The Shore of Life (2025, Opening Film & UK Premiere), Showcase

The Shadow’s Edge (2025), Showcase

Black Dog (2024), Showcase

Ping Pong (2012), Phoenix

The Grandmaster, Phoenix

Chinese craft workshop + Ne Zha 2 (2025), Phoenix

Industry Briefing, Phoenix

Panda Plan (2024, Closing Film), Phoenix

Now in its fourth edition, this year’s momentum has attracted one of Asia’s most established multinational financial enterprises.

Hantec Group, founded in 1990, is committed to delivering a wide spectrum of global services, covering finance, information technology, creative culture, art collection, public utilities, advertising, and marketing.

The Group has obtained 12 internationally recognised financial regulatory licences, including those issued by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) and the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

The festival continues to offer internship opportunities for students from Arts and Festival Management BA and Cultural Events Management MSc. This year, 13 students from Leicester College were also part of the organising team on the opening night.