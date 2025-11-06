Tony®-Nominated Joe Iconis to Perform Rare Solo Piano Concert in London This November

New York cabaret favourite Joe Iconis will make a special trip to London for a one-night-only performance at the historic Phoenix Arts Club on 11 November 2025, at 8.30pm. This appearance will feature a mostly solo, piano-only set, offering audiences a unique chance to experience his work up close.

Joe Iconis, the Tony®-nominated composer, performer and storyteller behind Be More Chill, The Untitled Unauthorized Hunter S. Thompson Musical, and Smash’s “Broadway, Here I Come!”, will briefly step away from his usual creative home in Manhattan to return to the London cabaret scene.

His Phoenix Arts Club debut promises an intimate yet high-energy evening, showcasing original compositions, new songs from his current theatre projects, rowdy singalongs, and some enthusiastic upright piano playing.

Iconis will be joined onstage by special guests Miracle Chance (Heathers), Jenny Donoghue (The Free Association), Scott Folan (The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes), Grace Mouat (Six), and writer Alexander Sage Oyen (Roam).

Tickets available at Phoenix Arts Club website.

Come knock back a stiff one, have a good old-fashioned cry, share a laugh with a stranger, and shake off your dust with contemporary musical theater’s favorite maverick writer.

Iconis’s Be More Chill is playing two-sold out 5-Year Anniversary concerts at The Arts Theatre on November 10th & 17th starring the original West End cast.

ABOUT JOE ICONIS

Joe Iconis is a Tony-nominated musical theater writer and performer. His musical Be More Chill has played Broadway, London, and Tokyo and his new show The Untitled Unauthorized Hunter S. Thompson Musical has played La Jolla Playhouse and Washington D.C.’s Signature Theatre. Joe is the author of Love in Hate Nation, Broadway Bounty Hunter, Bloodsong of Love, The Black Suits, Punk Rock Girl!, and more.

His albums include Album (Joe Iconis & Family), the original cast recordings of Love in Hate Nation, Broadway Bounty Hunter, Things To Ruin, and Be More Chill (both OCR and OBCR, which have been streamed over 750 million times); Two-Player Game (with George Salazar), and The Joe Iconis Rock & Roll Jamboree all available on Sh-K-Boom/Ghostlight Records. Joe is hugely inspired by Robert Altman, Dolly Parton, The Muppets, and the Family of artists he frequently surrounds himself with.