Hong Kong Documentary ‘Four Trails’ Begins Nationwide UK Release with Over 100 Screenings

Following its acclaimed premiere at Odyssey 2025 in September, the Hong Kong documentary Four Trails will begin its UK cinema rollout from 6 November, with screenings across Everyman, Picturehouse, ODEON and The Light cinemas. In its first fortnight, more than 100 screenings are confirmed, marking one of the broadest UK theatrical releases for an independent Hong Kong documentary to date.

A breakout success in Asia driven heavily by audience recommendation, Four Trails offers a view of Hong Kong that lies far beyond the city’s urban skyline — shifting focus to its ridgelines, remote trails, and the quiet determination of those who traverse them.

The documentary follows a select group of ultra-runners taking on Hong Kong’s most demanding endurance challenge: 298 kilometres across four legendary trails, ascending over 14,500 metres in less than 72 hours. With a completion rate of only 6%, finishing the attempt is regarded locally as a feat of mythic stature.

Four Trails is the feature debut of director Robin Lee, a Hong Kong-born British filmmaker, who was awarded Best New Director at the Hong Kong Film Awards for the work. More than a sports film, it explores themes of identity, perseverance, and connection to place, forming a cinematic tribute to Hong Kong’s landscape and people.

After screening internationally as part of the Hong Kong International Film Festival’s Making Waves global programme, the documentary continues to build momentum. It will next appear at both the Taipei Golden Horse Film Festival and the Golden Rooster International Film Festival in Xiamen.

UK distribution is led by Hiu Man Chan, Senior Lecturer in Creative Industries at De Montfort University, through her UKRI-funded research initiative and spin-out social enterprise dedicated to cultural exchange and creative collaboration.

Four Trails brings Hong Kong’s mountainous terrain to the fore — revealing a city where identity is tested step by step, and endurance is a form of devotion.