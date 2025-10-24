Fresh Murals Bring New Life to Newcastle’s Forth Lane and Pink Lane

New public artworks have been unveiled across Newcastle city centre, continuing Creative Central NCL’s mission to celebrate local creativity and culture at the heart of the city.
Delivered by Creative Central NCL in partnership with Newcastle Arts Centre, Project North East, NE1, and Newcastle City Council, the Forth Lane Urban Gallery first opened in October 2024. A year later, it remains inspired by the theme Pleasure Garden — reflecting the lane’s historical connection to The Forth, once a popular green retreat for the city’s residents.
The latest additions include striking new murals by artists Bex Masters, Bethan Harris, and MarkOne87, created in collaboration with residents of Tyneside Foyer, as well as a piece by Josie Brookes developed with students from Newcastle College.
Around the corner, Pink Lane has also gained its first new artworks, featuring hand-painted murals by ALECLDN (Alec Saunders) and Millie Avis, drawing inspiration from the area’s independent spirit and vibrant cultural venues.
Together, these new pieces build on Newcastle’s growing network of public art, infusing colour and creativity into two of the city’s most characterful historic streets.