Paul Catherall Unveils ‘Less Is More’ Exhibition at Eames Fine Art

Eames Fine Art is delighted to announce Paul Catherall: Less Is More, a solo exhibition running from 15 October to 9 November, showcasing the acclaimed printmaker’s refined return to minimalist expression.

The exhibition opens with a private viewing at the Eames Fine Art Gallery on Bermondsey Street on Wednesday 15 October, from 6.00 to 8.30pm. Visitors will have the opportunity to meet Paul Catherall in person and preview his latest collection of linocuts over drinks.

Renowned for his clean architectural lines, precise edges, and subtle yet powerful use of colour, Paul Catherall is celebrated as one of Britain’s foremost printmakers. His work captures the emotional essence of architectural form, transforming city skylines and modernist structures into timeless design statements.

Less Is More revisits the philosophy that has long guided Catherall’s artistic vision. In this new series, he channels a renewed dedication to simplicity and purity of form, stripping each composition down to its essential character.

“This show marks a return to a mantra I’ve found myself using time and again over the years,” said Paul Catherall. “To distil a subject to its very essence without unnecessary embellishment – that’s when a print truly comes alive.”

The exhibition presents both fresh and reinterpreted works featuring landmarks such as Battersea Power Station, St. Paul’s Cathedral, and the soon-to-be refurbished BT Tower. It also introduces new linocuts of Victor Pasmore’s Apollo Pavilion and a contemplative collection of birch tree studies.

Throughout his career, Catherall has produced commissions for Transport for London, British Airways, Marks & Spencer, Faber & Faber, and major publishers including Bloomsbury and HarperCollins. His works are held by the Southbank Centre, the Royal Shakespeare Society, and collectors around the world.

Born in Coventry and now working from London, Catherall draws inspiration from Modernist and Brutalist architecture, reflecting the influence of his formative surroundings and the legacy of artists such as Edward McKnight Kauffer, Tom Purvis, Cézanne, and Sickert.

Collectors who acquire a piece during the first week of the show will receive an exclusive invitation to an evening event at the gallery, where Catherall will share personal insights into his inspiration and creative process.