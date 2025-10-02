Paul Grogan Brings Manchester Flair to Esteemed Yorkshire Dales Landscape Photography Show

Manchester-born photographer Paul Grogan, celebrated for his rich depictions of the British landscape, has been invited to exhibit his work at the prestigious Yorkshire Dales Landscape Photography Show.

As one of the UK’s leading exhibitions dedicated to the craft, the Yorkshire Dales Landscape Photography Show celebrates the region’s dramatic scenery, highlighting its importance as a source of inspiration and a cultural landmark for artists and photographers.

Visitors will be treated to the work of many leading UK photographers. Paul’s contribution will showcase his most striking landscape pieces, capturing the character, light, and texture of the Yorkshire Dales in his signature style.

Paul, who is the founder and creative director of Think!, debuted his work in Manchester ten years ago. In 2013, he also participated in an international showcase of emerging talent in Long Island, New York, demonstrating the global appeal of his artistry.

Paul said: “It’s a real honour to exhibit at The Yorkshire Dales Landscape Photography Show. The Dales are an incredible source of inspiration for photographers, and to have my work shown alongside so many talented professionals is a privilege.

Landscape photography has always been my passion, and I’m looking forward to sharing my perspective on the beauty of the Yorkshire countryside with visitors.”

Paul’s distinct approach has gained the attention of art collectors and clients across the UK. His selection for this year’s event highlights his growing influence within the British photography scene.

The Yorkshire Dales Landscape Photography Show will be held at The Old School Art Gallery in Muker from 3rd September to 31st October 2025, drawing visitors nationwide. Paul’s photographs will be showcased and available for purchase during the exhibition.

For more information, visit www.paulgroganphotography.com or follow Paul on Instagram: @paulgroganphotos.