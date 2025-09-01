Anita Cleary Wins Brand Innovation Award for Inspiring Abstract Art

Hampshire artist Anita Cleary has won the prestigious Brand Innovation Award 2025, achieving national recognition just over a year after reigniting her love for painting and developing a rapidly growing creative business.

Anita is celebrated for her bold, mixed-media abstract works that incorporate hidden affirmations, inspiring viewers with messages of calmness, strength, and positivity. The award honours her unique ability to merge contemporary art with meaningful storytelling, creating pieces that resonate deeply with collectors and audiences.

“This award feels surreal,” said Anita. “I started painting again at a time when I felt completely lost, searching for purpose as my children grew up and needed me less. Art became my lifeline. Now, to see my work recognised for its innovation is beyond anything I imagined.”

Her path from stay-at-home mum to award-winning artist began when a vivid teenage memory of painting sparked a renewed passion. She soon picked up a set of paints, developing her distinctive style and shaping a strong brand identity built around her personal motto: “Pause. Breathe. Return Stronger.”

Designed to uplift and inspire, Anita’s artworks often include hidden motivational phrases customised for each client. Winning the Brand Innovation Award marks a celebration of her ability to create a meaningful art business that empowers and connects with people on a personal level.

“Every piece I create carries hope and strength,” she added. “If I can transform my struggles into something beautiful, I hope my art can do the same for others.”

To view Anita’s award-winning collection, visit www.anitaclearyart.com or follow her on Instagram at @anita.cleary_art.