Award-Winning Photographer Miranda Walton Introduces New Baby Milestone Cards

Renowned photographer Miranda Walton has announced the release of her Baby Milestone Cards, a new collection designed to help families capture and cherish life’s most meaningful moments.

Miranda discovered her passion for photography during recovery from an accident. Leaving behind a career in marketing, she pursued her first photography course as soon as she regained her mobility, determined to create work with purpose. Balancing early motherhood, pregnancy, and long nights was challenging, but she persevered, steadily shaping her distinctive style and creative vision.

Her relentless dedication has earned her industry-wide recognition, including the recent Best Brand Experience Award, which celebrates her ability to deliver meaningful, memorable experiences to families.

With her latest launch, Miranda is now taking her creativity beyond the studio, offering families free downloadable Baby Milestone Cards. Each set comes with a photoshoot card, and those booking a session with Miranda will also receive a free mounted print, turning special memories into lasting keepsakes.

“Your story matters,” Miranda says. “One day, these moments will just be memories — but when you capture them, you can hold onto the joy, the love, and the connection forever.”

Over the past eighteen years, Miranda has photographed countless newborns and families, producing timeless portraits and legacy pieces displayed in homes across Northamptonshire and surrounding areas. Her mission remains focused on helping families celebrate the special milestones — both big and small — that shape their lives.